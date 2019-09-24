Glendale area events: National Charity League to hold rummage sale

The Glendale chapter of National Charity League Inc. will hold its annual rummage sale, called Sellebration, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale.

This annual event will feature items such as toys, home goods and various apparel items.

Proceeds from this fundraising sale will go toward Ascencia, which provides homeless services, and the Glendale YWCA.

Proceeds from this event go directly to the local chapter of the National Charity League.

For more information, email sellebration@nclglendale.org.

Historical society to hold home tour

The Glendale Historical Society will hold an “Icons of Architecture” home tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The tour will feature homes designed by master architects of the 20th century, including John Lautner, Richard Neutra and Lloyd Wright. The addresses for the locations will be shared at event check-in.

Tickets are $35 for historical society members and $45 for the general public.

The price increases to $40 for historical society members and $50 for the general public after Sept. 24.

For tickets and more information, email events@glendalehistorical.org, visit glendalehistorical.org/2019-home-tour or call (818) 242-7447. Also, tickets are available by calling the Glendale Arts box office at (818) 243-2611, Ext. 11.

Concert to feature the Carl Maria von Weber Clarinet Quintet

The Glendale Noon Concerts will present a musical performance from 12:10 to 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the sanctuary at Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale.

The free admission concert will feature clarinetist James Sullivan, violinists Adriana Zoppo and Jacqueline Suzuki, viola player Alexander Knecht and cellist Jonathan Flaksman, who will perform works composed by Giacomo Puccini and Carl Maria von Weber.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com, call (818) 244-7241 or visit glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.

Community meeting to teach members how to address communal needs

Glendale’s Community Services & Parks Department will host a meeting to discuss how to improve the city from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Pacific Community Park & Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale.

The general public can participate in the meeting and provide input about services that could benefit the community.

For more information, call (818) 548-2000 or visit bit.ly/2l9pC24.

Sierra Club to host a coyote presentation

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group will host a free presentation about coyotes at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the La Crescenta, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta.

Ken Pellman will give the presentation about coyotes, especially their habitats and habits.

For more information, call Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.

Glendale Police Department to host an open house

The Glendale Police Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at its headquarters, 131 N. Isabel St., Glendale.

This free event is open to the general public. Participants can tour the police station and old jail. There will be a forensic crime-scene activity for children, face painting, K9 demonstrations and a SWAT display.

For more information, call (818) 548-4818.

Library to host author of ‘Missing Pages’

The Glendale Central Library will host author Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh, talking about her new book “Missing Pages: Modern Life of Medieval Manuscript from Genocide to Justice” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the auditorium at Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale.

For more information, email Elizabeth Grigorian at egrigorian@glendaleca.gov or call (818) 548-3288.

JohnHart Real Estate to host a walk for charity

JohnHart Real Estate will hold its inaugural “Walk for a Cause” at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Glendale.

The company is expected to raise money to support 13 charity organizations.

The organizations will be the American Kidney Fund, Disabled American Veterans, Glendale Educational Foundation, Heal Within International, Kin’s Kids, Olam Eco Center, Our Lady of Grace School, Prom Plus, Saddles for Soldiers, Special Olympics – Santa Clarita, Special Spirit Inc., Valley Oasis and YMCA of the Foothills.

For more information about the organizations receiving funds, visit bit.ly/2kSzZag. To register for the event or to donate, visit bit.ly/2mqIdqI.

