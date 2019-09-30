Glendale area events: Quintet to perform at noon concert series

The Glendale Noon Concerts will present a musical performance from 12:10 to 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the sanctuary at Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale.

The free admission concert will feature clarinetist James Sullivan, violinists Adriana Zoppo and Jacqueline Suzuki, viola player Alexander Knecht and cellist Jonathan Flaksman, who will perform works composed by Giacomo Puccini and Carl Maria von Weber.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com, call (818) 244-7241 or visit glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.

Community meeting to teach members how to address communal needs

The Glendale Community Services & Parks Department will host a meeting to discuss how to improve the city from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Pacific Community Park & Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale.

The general public can participate in the meeting and provide input about services that could benefit the community.

For more information, call (818) 548-2000 or visit bit.ly/2l9pC24.

Tour around downtown Glendale offered

A program called “Historic Highlights around Downtown Glendale” will be presented from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Glendale Chess Park, 227 N. Brand Blvd, Glendale.

With special guest Scott Lowe, participants will travel from Chess Park to the Alex Theatre. Locations planned to be shown are the YMCA, the old police station and the intersection of Wilson and Glendale.

Participants must RSVP due to limited space for this program, sponsored by the Glendale Community Services & Parks Department.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2nVr5tS. To RSVP for the tour, call (818) 548-3795.

Sierra Club to host a coyote presentation

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group will host a free presentation about coyotes at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the La Crescenta, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta.

Ken Pellman will give the presentation about coyotes, especially their habitats and habits.

For more information, call Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.

Glendale Police Department to host an open house

The Glendale Police Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at its headquarters, 131 N. Isabel St., Glendale.

This free event is open to the general public. Participants can tour the police station and old jail. There will be a forensic crime-scene activity for children, face painting, K9 demonstrations and a SWAT display.

For more information, call (818) 548-4818.

Library to host author of ‘Missing Pages’

The Glendale Central Library will host author Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh, talking about her new book “Missing Pages: Modern Life of Medieval Manuscript from Genocide to Justice” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the auditorium at Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale.

For more information, email Elizabeth Grigorian at egrigorian@glendaleca.gov or call (818) 548-3288.

JohnHart Real Estate to host a walk for charity

JohnHart Real Estate will hold its inaugural “Walk for a Cause” at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Glendale.

The company is expected to raise money to support 13 charity organizations.

The organizations will be the American Kidney Fund, Disabled American Veterans, Glendale Educational Foundation, Heal Within International, Kin’s Kids, Olam Eco Center, Our Lady of Grace School, Prom Plus, Saddles for Soldiers, Special Olympics – Santa Clarita, Special Spirit Inc., Valley Oasis and YMCA of the Foothills.

For more information about the organizations receiving funds, visit bit.ly/2kSzZag. To register for the event or to donate, visit bit.ly/2mqIdqI.

‘Wilderness Workday’ to take place at Deukmejian park

The Glendale Community Services & Parks Department will host a “Wilderness Workday” maintenance event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Rd, Glendale.

Participants will help water the Big Cone Spruce as well as the Coast Live Oaks and remove invasive species from the park. There are tasks at the event for all ages and capabilities.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2n2dWzi. For groups of 10 or more, call (818) 548-3795.

‘Riverwalk Workday’ event in need of volunteers

The Glendale Community Services & Parks department will host a “Riverwalk Workday” cleanup event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Glendale Narrows Riverwalk, 300 Paula Ave., Glendale.

Volunteers will be helping with general maintenance on the landscape areas and clean the paved bike trail. No experience is needed beforehand to participate in this event. Every volunteer is required to sign a waiver before participating.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2nTbsDf. For groups of 10 or more, call (818) 548-3795.

