Glendale area events: A virtual-reality Halloween experience take visitors to past World’s Fair

A virtual-reality experience called “Nicodemus: Demon of Evanishment” began Oct. 11 and continues through Nov. 8 at the Glendale Galleria, 1164 Galleria Way, Glendale.

The event lets participants explore the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, when “something sinister was brought into the world.” Tickets cost $19.95.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2pBrcMc.

Women’s Civic League of Glendale to host lunch meeting

The Women’s Civic League of Glendale will host a lunch and meeting at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St., Glendale.

The meeting will feature guest speaker Vivian Ekchian, Glendale Unified School District’s new superintendent. She will talk about her expectations for Glendale’s schools and students.

The cost is $25, which can be paid at the door on the day of the event.

City of Glendale to host campfire program

A campfire program called “Creepy & Crawly Critters” will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, Glendale.

The event will begin with crafts at 6:30 p.m. and continue with a presentation about local critters. Space for the event is limited and requires an RSVP.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2Mxjzzb. To RSVP, call (818) 548-3795.

Alex Film Society to host double feature

The Alex Film Society will host a double feature with the movies “The Old Dark House” and “The Raven” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale.

The event will also feature guest host Illeana Douglas, the granddaughter of Melvyn Douglas who appears in “The Old Dark House,” and special guests Bela Lugosi Jr., son of Bela Lugosi who played as Count Dracula, and Sara Karloff, daughter of Boris Karloff who played Frankenstein’s monster. Tickets for the event cost $16 for general admission, $12 for seniors or students with valid ID, or $11 for Alex Film Society members.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2VQIlxo.

Committee to host a community breakfast

The Glendale Give Thanks Committee will host a prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale.

This event will feature guest speaker Archbishop Honovan Derderian, primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. The Hoover High School orchestra is scheduled to perform.

For more information or to RSVP, which is required, visit glendaleprayerbreakfast.com.

YMCA to host 29th annual Prayer Breakfast

The YMCA of the Foothills will host a prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothill Blvd, La Cañada Flintridge.

The event will feature keynote speaker Peggy Grande. Proceeds from the breakfast will go toward the Y’s chaplain services program.

The doors will open at 6:30 a.m. Advance tickets are available at the YMCA for $30. Tickets will also be available at the door for $35.

For more information, visit ymcafoothills.org/prayer.html. To register for the event, email dpile@ymcafoothills.org.

YWCA to host third annual female leadership event

YWCA Glendale will host a female-leadership event called “EmpowHER” from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 7, in the auditorium at the Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale.

The event will feature Erin Loos Cutraro speaking on the topic “Leverage your Strengths: Female Leadership Brunch and Learn.” Student tickets are available for $20 and advance tickets are available for a discount online at $45. The cost is $50 at the door on the day of the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit glendaleywca.org/empowher/.

Teahouse to host discussion on nature, spirit and culture

The Shoseian Teahouse will host a discussion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, in Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale.

Shinto priest Rev. Tsuyuki and Native American Elder Alan Salazar will discuss nature, the spirit in all things and their thoughts on culture. A $20 donation per person is requested. Those interested in attending the discussion must RSVP by Nov. 14.

For more information or to RSVP, email friends@shoseianteahouse.com.

Organization to host second annual gala

The Armenian American Museum will hold a gala at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills.

The gala is an event to support the museum, which is slated to be built in Central Park in Glendale. There are a limited number of tickets available, and the deadline to RSVP is Nov. 8.

For more information, call (818) 644-2073 or email Gala@ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org.

