Sylmar man shot gun into the air in Glendale, police say

A Sylmar man was arrested by Glendale police last Wednesday after he allegedly fired a gun into the air for an unknown reason.

Agustin Reyeshurtado, 32, was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a Glendale Police Department spokeswoman, said a witness reported seeing a man wearing a safety vest in the 100 block of North Louise Street sometime around 6:50 a.m. walk into an alley.

The man stopped, took a gun from his waistband, fired into the air and walked away, according to the witness.

“When [the witness] saw him fire the round in the air, the man made eye contact with the witness and smiled,” Lightfoot said.

The witness recovered the bullet that was fired into the air and followed the man into a nearby parking lot.

Glendale police say Agustin Reyeshurtado allegedly fired a single shot in the air on July 24 in the 100 block of North Louise Street before going to a car and sitting in the trunk. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

Officers eventually arrived at the parking lot and found the man sitting in the trunk of a car. He was taken into custody and identified as Reyeshurtado.

During a search of the vehicle, Lightfoot said officers found a .40-caliber Glock handgun, along with a magazine containing five rounds. Another two rounds were found in the car as well as an empty shell casing.

She added that police searched Reyeshurtado’s wallet while he was being booked into the Glendale City Jail and allege they found a white powdery substance nestled in a folded-up dollar bill.

At the time of the incident, construction work involving crews wearing safety vests was going on nearby, but it’s unknown if Reyeshurtado was a crew member, according to Lightfoot.

