Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Music series puts spotlight on emerging artists at Alex Theatre

tn-gnp-me-on-the-horizon-music-series-5.jpg
Summer Woods, the lead singer of the band Summer Woods, performs as part of the On the Horizon summer concert series in the forecourt at the Alex Theatre on Wednesday. Three bands performed during the evening. The series, which continues on Wednesdays this month, is intended to showcase local emerging artists.
(Tim Berger/Glendale News Press)
By Mark Kellam
Aug. 2, 2019
4:51 PM
Share

A music series called On the Horizon and featuring emerging artists kicked off on Wednesday in the forecourt at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale.

The next event will be held on Aug. 7 when Kena will perform from 7:30 to 8:05 p.m., Ella Beyer & Almost Famous will perform from 8:25 to 9 p.m. and Ryan Hahn and the Believers will perform from 9:20 to 9:55 p.m.

Then, on Aug. 14, Dani Vargas & Jenna Colombet will perform from 7:30 to 8:05 p.m., the Buellers will perform from 8:25 to 9 p.m. and Dig the Kid will perform from 9:20 to 9:55 p.m.

The line-up for Aug. 21 will be released next week, according to the series’ organizers, which are the Music Path and Glendale Arts, a nonprofit that manages the Alex Theatre.

Advertisement

For more information, visit glendalearts.org and click on “View All Events.”

News
Mark Kellam
Follow Us
Mark Kellam is city editor of the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader. He joined Times Community News in July 2011 as the business-politics reporter and was promoted to city editor in January 2013. Previously, he was an editor at the Los Angeles Daily News and managing editor at Champion Newspapers in Chino, Calif. Prior to that, he was an editor at Amos Suburban Newspapers in Dayton, Ohio, for several years. Mark holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University.
More on this Subject
Advertisement