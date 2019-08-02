Music series puts spotlight on emerging artists at Alex Theatre

A music series called On the Horizon and featuring emerging artists kicked off on Wednesday in the forecourt at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale.

The next event will be held on Aug. 7 when Kena will perform from 7:30 to 8:05 p.m., Ella Beyer & Almost Famous will perform from 8:25 to 9 p.m. and Ryan Hahn and the Believers will perform from 9:20 to 9:55 p.m.

Then, on Aug. 14, Dani Vargas & Jenna Colombet will perform from 7:30 to 8:05 p.m., the Buellers will perform from 8:25 to 9 p.m. and Dig the Kid will perform from 9:20 to 9:55 p.m.

The line-up for Aug. 21 will be released next week, according to the series’ organizers, which are the Music Path and Glendale Arts, a nonprofit that manages the Alex Theatre.

For more information, visit glendalearts.org and click on “View All Events.”