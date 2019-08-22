‘Friendliest group in town’ to hold annual summer women’s chorus rehearsal that’s open to the public

Music is the best way to start the week, according to Arlene Massimino, who has been a member of a local women’s chorus for more than a decade .

That’s why she urges those interested in singing — for a day, a season or more — to join an annual “Summer Fun Rehearsal” hosted by the Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church, 2902 Montrose Ave.

“It truly is the friendliest group in town,” Massimino said.

There are no auditions required to join group, which has been in existence for more than 60 years and meets weekly on Mondays from September to June.

Held for at least the past eight years, the summer rehearsal gives chorus members an opportunity to connect at least once during the off-season, Massimino said.

Even regular chorus members don’t know what selections music director Ki Park will bring to the summer get-together, Massimino said.

“It’s a surprise,” she added. “It may be something that we’ve sung last year, and it may be something new.”

There is no pressure to join the chorus at the rehearsal, Massimino said. Women can drop by and sing for the day or join later in the season.

Currently about 35 members strong, the group, which is a member of the California Women’s Chorus Inc., often performs for audiences that may not be able to go out to see a concert, including those with health or mobility issues.

Once a year, the chorus also joins other women’s choruses from all over Southern California for a public concert and scholarship award ceremony.

Those who would like to participate in the summer rehearsal can request a song book by calling Park at (818) 720-6465 or Sharon Schlarb at (626) 403-5622.