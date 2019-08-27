Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital honored for diagnosing, preventing strokes

tn-gnp-me-vhh-stroke-recognition-20190821.jpg
Art classes for stroke patients and their caregivers helped USC Verdugo Hills Hospital earn recognition from the American Heart Assn.
(Courtesy of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital)
By Mark Kellam
Aug. 27, 2019
2:06 PM
The American Heart Assn. recently recognized USC Verdugo Hills Hospital for achieving specific quality measures for diagnosing and preventing strokes, including using the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines for speeding recovery and reducing disability, according to hospital officials.

Representatives from the American Heart Assn. held an awards ceremony at the hospital earlier this month.

Stroke services at Verdugo Hills Hospital include art therapy classes for stroke survivors and caretakers as well as free group meetings for people recovering from both strokes and traumatic brain injury.

Mark Kellam
