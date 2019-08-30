Event helps attendees relax, learn healthy changes

An event held in Glendale last Saturday was designed to interrupt the day-to-day activities of participants so they could relax and take part in fun activities that promoted healthy behavior changes.

The Wellbeing Block Party, held at Glendale Central Park, let attendees join in on classes like Zumba or chair yoga and games such as Jenga, yard pong or corn hole.

Participants could also ask doctors who were on-site some questions or receive free health screenings.

The event was sponsored by the American Heart Assn., American Stroke Assn. and Adventist Health Glendale.

