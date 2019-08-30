Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Event helps attendees relax, learn healthy changes

tn-gnp-me-wellbeing-block-party-20190828-1
Rosario R. of Glendale gets her blood sugar checked by pharmacy resident Marc Salvatus at the Adventist Health Glendale and American Heart Association-sponsored Wellbeing Block Party at Central Park in Glendale on Aug. 24.
(Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
By Mark Kellam
Aug. 30, 2019
4:10 PM
An event held in Glendale last Saturday was designed to interrupt the day-to-day activities of participants so they could relax and take part in fun activities that promoted healthy behavior changes.

The Wellbeing Block Party, held at Glendale Central Park, let attendees join in on classes like Zumba or chair yoga and games such as Jenga, yard pong or corn hole.

Participants could also ask doctors who were on-site some questions or receive free health screenings.

The event was sponsored by the American Heart Assn., American Stroke Assn. and Adventist Health Glendale.

Mark Kellam
