Glendale burglary suspects crash car in Pasadena while fleeing police

Two burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday morning and two more are at large after Glendale police responded to a commercial break-in that ended with a car crash in Pasadena.

A witness spotted a group of men leaving a closed restaurant in the 700 block of South Glendale Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Thinking the men looked suspicious, the witness reported them to police. By the time officers arrived, the men had fled in a car, and the restaurant had signs of being burglarized.

Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said the witness was able to provide a description of the vehicle, and another officer found one matching it traveling northbound on Glendale Avenue.

A chase ensued, and the vehicle soon went onto the eastbound 134 Freeway.

The chase ended in Pasadena when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a parked car in the lot of a Ralphs grocery store. Four men exited the crashed vehicle and ran away from the scene.

Suttles said local officers, with help from the Pasadena Police Department, set up a perimeter to catch the men. Two were apprehended.

They were identified as Dakarai Denson and Nicholas Powell, both 21 and Los Angeles residents.

Officers found various items stolen from the restaurant inside the vehicle, including a gun.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of evading police, burglary and being felons in possession of a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.