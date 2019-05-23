Glendale’s electric-scooter pilot program shelved and, with it, regulations

Glendale officials have delayed imposing local regulations on dockless electric scooters, instead opting to wait and see how the state and neighboring cities address the relatively new shared-mobility devices.
“There’s nothing really in place right now,” save a ban of all propelled devices, such as skateboards, in the city’s central business district, said Bradley Calvert, Glendale’s assistant director of community development.
Regulations were tied into a proposed shared mobility pilot program, which council members, lacking consensus, decided to shelve during a special meeting held on Tuesday.
If there had been support, city staff members were prepared to request proposals from companies interested in operating in Glendale.
Under the proposed one-year pilot program, there would have been a set service area where two scooter operators selected by the city could operate a maximum of 1,000 devices, including 250 bikes, between 6 a.m and 11 p.m.
Operators would be required to provide safety education to riders, collect data and take out a $10-million insurance plan.
Without enough support to move forward with the program, City Council members voted unanimously instead to revisit the issue once the fate of Assembly Bill 1112 — which could limit how cities shape shared-mobility policies — is decided.
Mayor Ara Najarian, who had asked city staff to prepare the report in December, said he would prefer to be proactive.
“If we don’t do anything, we’re not going to be able to just keep these out of the city. They are going to infiltrate,” said Najarian, adding that the devices could get cars off the street, help people get around and invigorate the city’s downtown area.
Currently, if someone rides into Glendale from Los Angeles and drops their scooter somewhere locally, someone hired by a scooter operator usually picks it up in a day or two, Calvert said.
Under the proposed regulations, operators would have had to retrieve the device within hours.
According to Calvert, there hasn’t been much scooter activity in the city, but there’s nothing explicitly preventing companies from dropping off bikes for use.
“We’re just silent on it,” he said.
“I can’t be against a new concept. These new concepts eventually will come to our city, but we have to be very careful,” said Councilman Vrej Agajanian, who wanted to wait to adopt regulations.
“Glendale has been a very conservative city. I like that, and I want to see it that way,” he added.
Councilwoman Paula Devine, who also was not ready to support a pilot program, said she was primarily worried about residents’ safety.
It’s a concern that resident Tony Passarella has been voicing during council meetings for months.
“People just don’t know how to ride these things,” Passarella said during the recent meeting. “[There] are really serious injuries.”
Councilman Zareh Sinanyan expressed frustration that some of his fellow council members were not willing to venture into unknown legislative territory, deferring instead to cities like Burbank and Pasadena.
“We’re our own city. We can make our own decisions based on information that we have in front of us,” said Sinanyan, who wanted to collect proposals for the the pilot program.
AB 1112, authored by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), passed the state Assembly on Wednesday. It will now head to the Senate.