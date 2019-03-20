Man allegedly found sitting on loaded gun during traffic stop

A Sylmar man was taken into custody on Sunday during a traffic stop after Glendale police say he was found in possession of two loaded handguns.
Mikayel Shakhgeldyan, 30, was pulled over near Foothill Boulevard and Boston Avenue at around 3:35 a.m. on suspicion of speeding and equipment violations.
Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said officers interacted with Shakhgeldyan, then reportedly saw him sitting on top of a gun with the grip exposed. He was detained, and officers found a 9mm handgun and a 45mm handgun in the car.
The other weapon was found under the driver’s seat, Lightfoot said, and each gun had seven rounds in their magazines.
Officers also found $2,243 in cash as well as prescription medication, more ammunition, two digital scales and individually packaged drugs. It’s unknown exactly what kinds of drugs were packaged, but Lightfoot said they appeared to be heroin, methamphetamine, LSD and cocaine.
Shakhgeldyan was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed, possessing a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance and possessing prescription sedatives for sale.