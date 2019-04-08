Garage fire may have been started by improperly disposed charcoal, authorities say

View this post on Instagram

Glendale Fire responded to a residential fire early this morning on the 1300 block of Daily Circle. Firefighters arrived to find a well involved fire in the garage of an attached dwelling. All occupants were quickly accounted for and the fire was aggressively fought by firefighters on the inside of the home along with rooftop ventilation. The fire was contained to the garage with only minor extension to the home. #Mygfd #MyGlendale