Suspected burglars arrested after allegedly being caught in home under construction

Two suspected burglars were arrested earlier this month after they were allegedly caught in the living room of a home that was under construction, according to Glendale police.
Sometime around 9 p.m. on Feb. 16, the homeowner went to check on the progress of the home’s construction in the 3300 block of Reta Street when he saw an unknown man and woman in the living room. The man confronted the pair and demanded to know why they were in his home before going outside to call the police.
Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said the two intruders left the home by the time officers arrived on the scene, and a search perimeter had to be established.
When the two were located, they initially refused to follow an officer’s orders, according to Lightfoot. They eventually surrendered and were taken into custody without further incident.
Police identified them as 23-year-old Solomon Hearring and 30-year-old Sandra Simpson. They were arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
Hearring was also booked on suspicion of providing a false name to police.
Lightfoot added that officers found a backpack with the man and woman that contained several new cellphones and tablets. She said it is unknown where the items came from.
The case remains under investigation.