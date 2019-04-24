GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Glendale man with dementia missing since Monday

By
Apr 24, 2019 | 4:25 PM
Jose Trinidad Lopez has been missing from Glendale since Monday after having recently moved to the area. Police say the 64-year-old suffers from dementia and is unfamiliar with the city. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

A 64-year-old man suffering from dementia has been missing since Monday, according to authorities.

Authorities said Jose Trinidad Lopez was last seen in the 1200 block of Mariposa Street on April 22 around 7:15 p.m.

He had just moved to the city the same day he went missing and is unfamiliar with the area, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Lopez is described as Hispanic, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and having an extremely thin build with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black jacket on top of a tan-colored sweater with blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Lopez’s whereabouts can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911 or directly call 911.

