Applications accepted for YWCA’s Heart and Excellence Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 22nd annual Legacy Luncheon, where the Heart and Excellence Award will be given.
Since 1996, the YWCA of Glendale has honored individuals in the community with the award, which highlights people who are creating change and leaving a “legacy of strength, love and leadership,” according to event organizers.
The luncheon will be held on April 18 at the La Cañada Country Club, and will raise funds to advance the mission and benefit programming, such as YWCA of Glendale’s Camp Y, Camp Rosie, and other services for survivors of domestic violence and their children, including an emergency shelter, housing advocacy, therapy, legal support, a 24-hour hotline as well as community education and advocacy.
Nominees must have worked for or volunteered with a charitable, civic or human-services organization that serves Glendale and/or surrounding communities.
Deadline for applications is Sunday.
Those submitting applications should include the nominee’s resume, biography and head shots.
To complete an application online, visit surveymonkey.com/r/2019ywheart.
For more information, call (818) 242-4155, Ext. 221, or email lolaakerele@glendaleywca.org.