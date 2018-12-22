Public’s help sought in finding missing 81-year-old Glendale man

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old Glendale resident reported missing last week.
Marion Clarence Wells was last seen in the 1500 block of Wilson Terrace around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.
According to the Glendale Police Department, Wells suffers from unspecified health issues requiring medication and is known to frequent the Ralphs at 211 N. Glendale Ave. and Whole Foods at 331 N. Glendale Ave.
He is described as being 5 feet 6 and weighing about 145 pounds, with gray hair, a goatee and brown eyes.
Authorities think Wells was last seen wearing a red-and-black jacket, black-and-brown shirt, black pants and red shoes.