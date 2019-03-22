Two suspects arrested in alleged retail-theft operation

At 7:10 a.m. on March 13, Glendale officers served a search warrant at Paredes’ apartment, located in the 15000 block of Sherman Way in Van Nuys, where they found stolen merchandise from the following stores: Lululemon, Victoria’s Secret, Zumiez, Abercrombie and Fitch, Ralph Lauren Polo, Hollister, the Disney Store, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ugg, Nike, Adidas, Champion and Sunglass Hut, Lightfoot said.