Two suspects arrested in alleged retail-theft operation

Glendale police recently arrested two suspects allegedly involved in an organized retail-theft ring involving more than $100,000 in merchandise, authorities say.
Carlos Rivera of Los Angeles and Monica Paredes of Van Nuys were arrested on March 13 for their reported involvement in a major fencing operation, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department.
Last month, the police department’s downtown policing unit conducted an investigation relating to a shoplifting incident at the Americana at Brand.
At 7:10 a.m. on March 13, Glendale officers served a search warrant at Paredes’ apartment, located in the 15000 block of Sherman Way in Van Nuys, where they found stolen merchandise from the following stores: Lululemon, Victoria’s Secret, Zumiez, Abercrombie and Fitch, Ralph Lauren Polo, Hollister, the Disney Store, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ugg, Nike, Adidas, Champion and Sunglass Hut, Lightfoot said.
Officers recovered more than 400 sunglasses in display cases and individual cases valued at approximately $37,000.
Representatives from the Sunglass Hut identified $7,000 worth of merchandise that was traced to thefts in Utah, Ohio and California.
In addition, officers recovered high-end designer handbags, 100 Jujube Tokidoki backpacks and 64 Mitchell & Ness sports jerseys valued at $22,620.
There are additional recovered items from stores that have still not been identified, Lightfoot said.
Officers also located $40,000 in cash hidden in a bedroom behind a child’s crib, totaling $51,480 recovered during the search warrant.
Glendale officers collaborated with loss-prevention management from many retailers during the investigation. Representatives from Victoria’s Secret, Lululemon, Abercrombie and Fitch, Gap and the Sunglass Hut were present during the search warrant to help identify merchandise, according to Lightfoot.
Paredes and Rivera were arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
Anyone with information about the case, which remains under investigation, can call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.