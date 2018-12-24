Mute and deaf woman robbed in La Crescenta, sheriff’s department says

Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a deaf and mute woman in La Crescenta last Tuesday as she was leaving a store.
The woman was walking down Sunset Avenue toward Mary Street sometime after 3:30 p.m. when a man dressed in all black reportedly pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse. The woman was just outside her sister-in-law’s home when the attack occurred, according to an incident report from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.
In addition to being mute and deaf, the woman also required the use of a walker, according to the report.
After the attack the man fled to a “large white vehicle” that left the scene. The man got away with the woman’s money, iPad and identification card.
The incident report said the woman sustained “abrasions to both of her palms, pain to her left knee/hip and pain to the back of her neck.” She was transported to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Prior to the robbery, the woman was shopping at a nearby Ralphs grocery store. She could be seen in security footage from the store taking out a large amount of cash from her purse and counting it on the seat of her walker while shopping, according to the incident report.
However, it’s unknown if anyone followed her from the store.