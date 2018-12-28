Mailbag: City should review panel’s decisions in light of former member’s guilty plea

Decisions coming out of the Design Review Board have raised many questions, especially as some decisions have been appealed to the Glendale City Council at a significant cost to the appellants and increased revenue to the city. These crimes for which Charchian has pleaded guilty go to the core of someone’s honesty and integrity. Does this current revelation into Charchian’s willingness to break the law not bring into question any decision in which he participated during his term on the Design Review Board? If he was willing to commit the crimes for which he’s pleaded guilty, what else could he have been capable of doing while serving within local government? Shouldn’t we as citizens be demanding answers from our city officials? Shouldn’t the DRB revisit any decision he was involved in for projects whose construction has not commenced?