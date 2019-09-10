Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley girls’ volleyball stays unbeaten in Pacific League

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Crescenta Valley d. Pasadena, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12: Crescenta Valley cruised to a Pacific League road win Tuesday.

The Falcons (18-7, 3-0 in league) received 15 kills from Lizzy Kerman, 17 assists from Cade Carlson, 15 assists from Isabella doom, 10 kills and three blocks from Emma Glaza and 10 digs from Emily Boghozian.

St. Monica Academy d. Mesrobian, 25-8, 25-22, 25-14: St. Monica earned an International League road win Tuesday.

Advertisement

Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11: Visiting Glendale dropped a Pacific League match Tuesday.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Harvard-Westlake, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 18-16: The visiting Tologs began Mission League action Monday with a win.

Peyton DeJardin finished with 23 kills, 16 digs, three aces and four blocks for Flintridge Sacred Heart (6-1). Ellie Lund added 52 assists for the Tologs, who received 16 kills from Emma Willingham and 15 digs from Caitlin Du.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Advertisement

Crescenta Valley 16, Pasadena 2: Crescenta Valley began Pacific League action Tuesday with a road win.

The Falcons are 1-1.

Pasadena Poly 15, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart dropped a nonleague match Monday at Caltech.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

St. Francis 11, San Dimas 5: Goalkeeper Cole Marston collected 12 saves Tuesday to propel the visiting Golden Knights (6-1) to a nonleague victory.

Brentwood 17, Glendale 3: The visiting Nitros (2-3) lost a nonleague match Tuesday.

Glendale 12, Cleveland 9: Glendale earnd a nonleague road win Monday.

St. Francis 19, Cathedral 7: St. Francis posted a nonleague win Saturday at Occidental College.

Advertisement

MEN’S SOCCER

Glendale Community College 3, Imperial Valley College 1: Host Glendale (2-3) earned a nonconference victory Monday.

The Vaqueros received two goals from Ricky Morales and three assists from Jafet Perez.

WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

Glendale Community College in Fresno Invitational: Glendale won the 16-team race Saturday at Woodward Park with 26 points.

The Vaqueros had a team total time of 1 hour, 37 minutes, 46 seconds. Glendale had five top-11 finishes.

Pheobe Forsyth of Glendale won the race with a time of 19 minutes 10.3 seconds and was followed by teammates Yajaira Calderon (second, 19:20.2), Jamie Levin (fourth, 19:28.7), Lydia Forsyth (eighth, 19:48.2) and Bianca Biel (11th, 19:59.1).

MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

Advertisement

Glendale Community College in Fresno Invitational: The Vaqueros took fifth in the 18-team event with 156 points on Saturday at Woodward Park.

Glendale had a team total time of 1 hour, 49 minutes, 36 seconds.

Marvin Guardado paced Glendale with an 11th-place finish in 21:18.7 and was followed by teammates Kevin Keller (26th, 21:49), Albert Serrano (34th, 22:02.3), Ameer Mohammed (40th, 22:09) and Abraham Martinez (45th, 22:17.4).