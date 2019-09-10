Weekly Football Previews: Glendale vs. Cap. Valley Christian; CV vs. Redondo Union; Westlake vs. St. Francis

GLENDALE VS. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday

•WHERE: Capistrano Valley High

•RECORDS: The Nitros are 1-2; the Eagles are 1-2

•LAST WEEK: Glendale lost, 33-6, to San Gabriel; Capistrano Valley Christian lost, 40-14, to Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

•OUTLOOK: Glendale will look to break out of its offensive funk in in a nonleague game. The Nitros have scored just 20 points in their first three games and have lost two straight. Glendale competed without starting quarterback Juan Estrada against San Gabriel. Estrada suffered an undisclosed injury against La Cañada on Aug. 31 and Glendale second-year coach Cary Harris said it’s unclear if the senior will suit up against Capistrano Valley Christian. The Nitros finished with just 78 yards of offense, but got a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keirson Florita to receiver Ethan Aldrete in the first quarter to give the Nitros a 6-0 lead. Capistrano Valley Christian never led against Santa Ana Calvary Chapel last week, falling behind, 14-0, in the first quarter and 33-2 at halftime. The Eagles have yielded 101 points in their first three games against St. Monica Catholic, Riverside Prep and Santa Ana Calvary Chapel. Capistrano Valley Christian is led by junior running back Rome Demongin, who has rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns in 61 carries.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Glendale and Capistrano Valley Christian will face each other for the first time this century.

CRESCENTA VALLEY VS. REDONDO UNION

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Redondo Union High

•RECORDS: The Falcons are 2-0; the Sea Hawks are 2-0

•LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley defeated Montebello, 56-21; Redondo Union defeated Saugus, 42-21

•OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley will look to begin a season with three straight wins for a third year in a row. The Falcons have clicked on offense, averaging 46.5 points per game in nonleague home wins versus Santa Fe and Montebello. Quarterback Chase Center tossed three touchdowns passes against Montebello on Thursday. He completed 11 of 13 passes for 230 yards. Receiver Colby Rees was a frequent target for Center, as Rees caught four passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Rees finished with four total touchdowns. Running back Maximus Grant had 13 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns and caught a pass for another touchdown. The Falcons have also been stingy on defense, allowing just 21 points. Redondo Union rolled to a nonleague road victory against Saugus at College of the Canyons on Friday. The Sea Hawks scored on their opening drive on a touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Webb to receiver Markeece Alexander. Redondo Union blanked Saugus in the first half. Alexander proved to be a threat on defense and special teams. He intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown and added a kickoff return for another score.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley began the 2018 season with a 28-7 home win against Redondo Union at Glendale High’s Moyse Field.

ST. FRANCIS VS. WESTLAKE

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: St. Francis High

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 2-0; the Warriors are 0-3

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Damien, 28-21, in overtime; Westlake lost, 31-7, to Oxnard

•OUTLOOK: St. Francis has held steady, beginning its season with a pair of close wins against Mira Costa and Damien. The Golden Knights pulled through against Damien on Friday, getting a 25-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jack Clougherty to receiver Bryson Reeves in the extra session. Clougherty completed 14 of 25 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Reeves had five catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Max Garrison had 101 yards rushing in 20 carries while filling in for Kevin Armstead. On defense, Devan Bell registered an interception and one sack and Garrison recovered a fumble. Westlake, which posted a 35-21 home win against St. Francis last season, has begun a season with three straight losses for the first time since 1992. Warriors quarterback Marco Siderman completed 15 of 30 passes for more than 170 yards against Oxnard on Friday. Siderman rushed for a first-quarter touchdown to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: In his first two games, Clougherty has completed 34 of 57 passes for 522 yards and five touchdowns.

FLINTRIDGE PREP HAS BYE

•OUTLOOK: In eight-man action, Flintridge Prep (2-0) is coming off a lopsided 56-8 nonleague road victory against Sage Hill on Friday. Flintridge Prep exacted some revenge after falling, 28-26, to Sage Hill in a first-round playoff contest last season. Flintridge Prep will next compete in a nonleague home game against Thacher at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20.