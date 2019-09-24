News-Press Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley girls’ volleyball goes limit to topple Arcadia

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Crescenta Valley d. Arcadia, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8: Crescenta Valley picked up a huge Pacific League home win Tuesday against Arcadia, which shared the league title with Burroughs last season.

The Falcons improved to 21-8, 6-1 in league.

Holy Family d. Alverno Heights, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13: Holy Family notched an Horizon League home win Tuesday at Maple Park.

The Gaels improved to 11-8, 3-2 in league.

St. Monica Academy d. Judson, 25-16, 25-5, 25-19: The Crusaders posted an International League home win Tuesday at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.

Marymount d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22: Flintridge Sacred Heart lost a Mission League road match Tuesday.

The Tologs received 23 kills and 18 digs from Petyon DeJardin, 25 assists from Ellie Lund, 18 kills from Emma Willingham, 18 digs from Caitlin Du and 14 digs from Ferryn Drake.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Durango Invitational: The Tologs reached the event’s Cotender Bracket finals on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Coronado defeated Flintridge Sacred Heart, 21-25, 25-9, 25-12, in the final.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

St. Francis 18, Milken Community 3: St. Francis (11-1) coasted to a nonleague win Tuesday at UCLA.

San Marino 13, Crescenta Valley 12: Host Crescenta Valley fell in a nonleague match Tuesday.

Brentwood 7, Flintridge Prep 4: Visiting Flintridge Prep dropped its Prep League-opening match Tuesday.

St. Francis 14, La Cañada 7: The visiting Golden Knights cruised to a nonleague victory Saturday.

The Golden Knights received six goals from Jason Alietti and five from Robert Alietti and nine saves from goalkeeper Cole Marston.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Glendale 13, Hoover 5: Host Glendale picked up a Pacific League victory Tuesday.

Arcadia 14, Crescenta Valley 4: The host Falcons dropped a Pacific League match Tuesday.

Crescenta Valley is 3-1, 3-2 in league.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League Mid-Season Tournament: The Tologs took fifth with a 252 on Tuesday at Encino Golf Course.

Koko Mu carded a 47 for the Tologs, who got a 48 from Katelyn Hsu.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Crescenta Valley in Staub-Barnes Invitational: The Falcons captured the three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park on Saturday at Crescenta Valley Park.

Dylan Wilbur of Crescenta Valley won the event in 15 minutes, 36.41 seconds. Also scoring for the Falcons were Chris Cubias (second, 16:04.91), Jack Myers (third, 16:20.78), Max Burton (fourth, 16:24.34) and Rowan FirzGerald (eighth, 16:36).

Flintridge Prep in Staub-Barnes Invitational: The Rebels placed second with 86 points at the three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.

Flintridge Prep was paced by Bennett Oakes, who took seventh in 16 minutes 34.62 seconds. He was followed by teammates Hudson Billock (13th, 17:04.81), Daniel Kotlyar (18th, 17:36.28), Grady Morrissey (21st, 17:59.41) and Rudy Riaz (27th, 18:30.56).

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Crescenta Valley in Staub-Barnes Invitational: The Falcons finished first Saturday with 15 points in the six-team race that spanned three miles at Crescenta Valley Park.

Natalie Bitetti took second for Crescenta Valley in 19 minutes, 39 seconds. She was followed by teammates Samantha Moore (third, 19:39), Juliana Cheney (fourth, 20:07), Sarah Guzman (fifth, 20:11) and Ily Nelson (sixth, 20:27).

WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

Glendale Community College in Cal State San Bernardino Invitational: The Vaqueros took third in Saturday’s 12-team 5-kilometer race.

Glendale finished with an overall time of 1:32.42.

The Vaqueros were led by Pheobe Forsyth, who took fifth in 18 minutes 8.9 seconds. She was followed by Yajaira Calderon (ninth, 18:13.3), Jamie Levin (13th, 18:20.2), Bianca Biel (29th, 19 minutes) and Lydia Forsyth (30th, 19:00.8).

MEN’S SOCCER

Glendale Community College 2, Moorpark College 0: Ricky Morales and Andrew Senane each score one goal Tuesday to spark visiting Glendale (5-4) to a nonconference victory.

MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

Glendale Community College in Cal State San Bernardino Invitational: Glendale finished sixth in the 10-team event Saturday.

The Vaqueros finished with an overall time of 2:08:08.17.

Glendale was paced by Kevin Keller, who took 11th in 24 minutes, 54.63 seconds on the 8K course. He was followed by Marvin Guardado (13th (25:00.10), Usiel Ulloa (33rd, 25:47.80), Albert Serrano (35th, 25:58.61) and Ameer Mohammed (47th, 26:26.78).

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Glendale Community College in East L.A. College Tournament: The Vaqueros (3-6) dropped a pair of contests in Saturday’s event.

East L.A. defeated Glendale, 25-27, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22 and Chaffey posted a 26-24, 25-21, 25-17 win versus Glendale.