Weekly Football Previews: Crescenta Valley vs. Burroughs; Harvard-Westlake vs. St. Francis; Prep vs. Cate

CRESCENTA VALLEY VS. BURROUGHS

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Burroughs High

•RECORDS: The Falcons are 4-0, 1-0 in Pacific League; the Indians are 5-0, 1-0 in Pacific League

Advertisement

•LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley defeated Pasadena, 28-17; Burroughs defeated Glendale, 49-6

•OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley, under first-year coach Hudson Gossard, passed its first league test by turning back Pasadena on the road Friday. The Falcons, ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division X after being second last week, overcame a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter before limiting the Bulldogs to three points the remainder of the way. Crescenta Valley’s Logan Tourville had a sack in the fourth quarter, followed by an interception by PJ Weinmann. Running back Sebastian Deleon scored two touchdowns to tie it at 14. He finished with 76 yards rushing in 11 carries. Teammate James Cho recorded 189 yards rushing in 21 carries. Burroughs continues to surprise under second-year coach Rand Holdren. After notching nonleague wins against Hueneme, Victor Valley, La Palma Kennedy and Harvard-Westlake, Burroughs took charge against host Glendale on Friday. Quarterback Nick Garcia completed six of 12 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jon English finished with a touchdown and 105 rushing yards in 11 carries and one reception for 50 yards and a touchdown. Aiden Forrester scored two touchdowns, including an 87-yard touchdown reception and a 51-yard run. The Indians have clicked on offense, averaging 44.6 points per game.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley has won three straight games versus Burroughs, but is 6-7 against Burroughs since the Indians joined the Pacific League in 2006.

ST. FRANCIS VS. HARVARD-WESTLAKE

Advertisement

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: St. Francis High

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 3-1; the Wolverines are 2-3

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Saugus, 28-7; Harvard-Westlake defeated Salesian, 45-14

•OUTLOOK: St. Francis excelled on both sides of the ball in recording a nonleague win against host Saugus on Friday at College of the Canyons. The Golden Knights received two touchdown passes from quarterback Jack Clougherty to receiver Tanner Tomko in the first quarter to build a 14-0 lead. Clougherty completed nine of 20 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Steady running back Kevin Armstead rushed for 196 yards in 26 carries and scored on a 78-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. St. Francis shined on defense, forcing three turnovers. Ethan Monroe recovered a fumble and Mayze Bryant and Mikey Kane had one interception apiece for the Golden Knights, who converted two of the turnovers into touchdowns. Harvard-Westlake ended a two-game losing streak with a nonleague win against Salesian on Friday. The Wolverines are averaging 20.2 points per game and are yielding 33.6. Harvard-Westlake will play an area team for the second time in three weeks. It suffered a 38-21 home loss against Burroughs on Sept. 13.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis has won eight of nine meetings against Harvard-Westlake since the start of the 2011 season, including a 48-27 victory in 2018.

FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. CATE

•WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Advertisement

•WHERE: Cate High

•RECORDS: The Rebels are 3-0; the Rams are 2-1

•LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep defeated Thacher, 49-26; Cate lost, 28-24, to Orcutt Academy

•OUTLOOK: In eight-man competition, Fintridge Prep stayed unbeaten with a convincing nonleague home win versus Thacher on Friday. The Rebels received plenty of impressive efforts along the way. Quarterback Max Gitlin completed 18 of 29 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Receivers Zach Kim had seven receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Grable hauled in five catches for 105 yards. In addition, Charlie McCormick caught two passes for touchdowns and added a rushing score. Of historic significance, Silas Chavez converted on a 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to set a school record. Cate suffered its first loss of the season against Orcutt Academy on Friday after opening the season with nonleague wins against Santa Clara and Sage Oak. Cate built a 24-7 halftime lead before Orcutt rallied in the second half to overcome the Rams, who are averaging 40.6 points per contest. Flintridge Prep fell, 62-52, to Cate last season.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep will look to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 2016, when it joined the eight-man level.

GLENDALE FORFEITS AGAINST MUIR

Glendale (1-4, 0-1 in the Pacific League) decided Monday to forfeit Friday’s Pacific League game against host Muir, citing a lack of healthy players. Glendale is scheduled to next compete in a league home game against Arcadia at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.