News-Press Sports Roundup: St. Francis boys’ water polo stays unbeaten

BOYS’ WATER POLO

St. Francis 18, West Covina 0: The Golden Knights (12-0) earned a nonleague home win Thursday.

Glendale 12, Diamond Bar 10: Glendale notched a nonleague road victory Thursday.

Flintridge Prep 14, Arcadia 10: Visiting Flintridge Prep picked up a nonleague victory Wednesday.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Crescenta Valley d. Hoover, 25-8, 25-12, 25-16: Emma Glaza and Laine Stubbs had seven kills apiece and Emily Boghozian added four aces Thursday to spark the host Falcons to a Pacific League win.

Crescenta Valley improved to 22-8, 7-1 in league.

Holy Family d. Ramona Convent, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22: Meghann Velasquez had 17 kills and 26 digs Thursday to lift host Holy Family to an Horizon League victory at Maple Park.

Gabriela Martinez had 28 assists, 12 digs and three aces and Amy Camacho contributed 25 digs for the Gaels (12-8, 4-2 in lkeague).

Harvard-Wesrlake d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart fell Thursday in a Mission League match.

The Tologs are 11-7, 2-2 in league.

Burbank d. Glendale, 25-6, 25-22, 25-14: Glendale dropped a Pacific League home contest Thursday.

Flintridge Prep d. Westridge, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11: Flintridge Prep received 15 kills and three aces from Elise Desjarlais and 24 digs from Ellen Chang to notch a Prep League home win Wednesday.

The Rebels (11-3, 4-3 in league) got 12 kills from Jada Gritton.

Faith Baptist d. St. Monica Academy, 21-25, 16-25, 25-12, 25-14, 21-19: The visiting Crusaders fell Wednesday in a nonleague match.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Crescenta Valley 13, Glendale 5: Visiting Crescenta Valley cruised to a Pacific League victory Thursday.

The Falcons improved to 3-2, 3-1 in league.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 14, Immaculate Heart 4: The Tologs began Sunshine League action Thursday with a road win.

Flintridge Sacred Heart is 3-4.

Burroughs 12, Hoover 6: Hoover lost a Pacific League road match Thursday.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

St. Francis in Mission League meet No. 1: The Golden Knights began league competition on the right note, getting a first-place effort from Stuart Serventi to take second at Wednesday’s six-team event at Crescenta Valley Park.

Serventi clocked 17 minutes, 8.5 seconds on the three-mile course.

Jason Suh took eighth in 17:24.9 for St. Francis. Also scoring for the Golden Knights were Owen Hayden (12th, 17:37.4), Chaz Cepielik (13th, 17:41.8) and Lars Martin (18th, 18:08.7).

St. Francis finished with 52 points and Loyola won with 25.

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League meet No. 1: Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy’s Lauren Nettels clocked 20 minute, 10.4 seconds to finish first during Wednesday’s three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.

Flintridge Sacred Heart took second with 20 points, behind Marymount (26).

Alexandra Christodoulo finished fifth in 21:27 for the Tologs. Also scoring for the Tologe were Claire Pratt (10rh, 22:05.6), Chase Hayes (11th, 22:35.6) and Annamaria Vazquez (14th, 22:47.2).

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Glendale Community college d. Santa Monica College, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22: Glendale began Western State Conference South Division action Wednesday with a road win.

The Vaqueros improved to 4-6.