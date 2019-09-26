Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale Community College vs. Mount San Jacinto College

GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE VS. MOUNT SAN JACINTO COLLEGE

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Sartoris Field (Glendale College)

RECORDS: Glendale is 0-3; Mount San Jacinto is 3-0

Advertisement

LAST WEEK: Glendale lost, 34-7, to Moorpark; Mt. San Jacinto defeated Grossmont, 27-14

OUTLOOK: The Vaqueros had a slow start offensively against Moorpark, amassing just 35 yards on 2 minutes, 37 seconds of possession. Sophomore quarterback Jorge Amaya helped Glendale out of the slump with an 80-yard drive, capped by a scoring run from starting quarterback Nathan Eldridge for a 12-yard score. Amaya completed eight of 15 passes for 95 yards and an interception. The Vaqueros held the Raiders scoreless in the second half. Mt. San Jacinto quarterback Brett Virgil threw for 239 yards and a touchdown on 20 of 36 passing and running back Sherod White scored twice on 21 carries and 102 yards. Receiver C.J. Sullivan caught seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and corner Darryl Moody returned an interception for a 43-yard score.

SOMETHING INTERESTING: The Vaqueros scored their most points in a game last season against the Eagles in a 59-49 loss. Glendale has not defeated Mt. San Jacinto in the last three meetings.

Glendale College running back Elijah Washington gets the hand-off from QB Nathan Eldridge in away game at Robinson Stadium, at Pasadena City College in Pasadena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)