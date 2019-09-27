Crescenta Valley football stays perfect with league win against Burroughs

BURBANK — The second week of Pacific League football play featured two undefeated teams at Memorial Field on Friday, and both teams had specialties to boast about.

On one side, the Burroughs flexed its muscles in its passing, while Crescenta Valley possessed a formidable running game.

However, the defense held up for Crescenta Valley, as the Falcons scored three unanswered touchdowns in the first half on their way to a 42-19 league victory against Burroughs to improve to 5-0 and hand the Indians their first loss of the season.

“Us having the ability to throw and them not being able to load up on the run is big for us,” Crescenta Valley first-year coach Hudson Gossard, whose team is ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division X. “We want to keep building on that.”

Crescenta Valley quarterback Chase Center ran the ball 16 times for two touchdowns and 149 yards and threw two touchdown passes on a six-of-12 passing effort and 103 yards. Falcons running back Maximus Grant had 11 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Colby Rees caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

“We just know we can pound the rock on them, even though they’re blitzing more than half the time,” Center said. “We just know that running the ball is key for our team. We have good running backs and I can run the ball. We’re all good, so that’s what we just have to do.”

Burroughs quarterback Nick Garcia threw three touchdowns and amassed 223 yards passing, completing 17 of 31 attempts, and running back Jon English finished with 22 carries for 98 yards and two catches for 79 yards. Indians receiver Aiden Forrester had four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns and wide-out Carson Cardenaz had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.

The Indians (5-1, 1-1 in league) were shut out in the first half for the first time this season, as they saw their undefeated start to the season come to an end.

“We just have to start better,” Burroughs coach Rand Holdren said. “We start out very [badly] and then they came out and punched us in the face. That’s just what happened. It took us a minute to find our footing and then it’s 21-0. We made some adjustments and started moving the football.”

Crescenta Valley (5-0, 2-0) took eight plays to get on the board with 15-yard run from Center at 7:55 in the first.

Facing fourth down and six yards, the Falcons struck again with 6:47 left in the half on Center’s first touchdown pass to Rees on an eight-yard connection for the 14-0 lead.

With 16.9 left in the first half, Center ran in his second touchdown from three yards out to take a 21-0 halftime lead.

Burroughs got on the board on its first possession of the second half at the 9:16 mark with a seven-yard pass from Garcia to Forrester to cut the Crescenta Valley lead to 21-7.

Crescenta Valley halted the Burroughs offensive momentum when Angel Ochoa intercepted a Garcia pass at 6:10 in the third. The turnover set up an 85-yard run from Grant to extend Crescenta Valley’s lead to 28-7 at 5:57 in the third.

Burroughs responded with a big 47-yard pass to English that set up another touchdown pass for Garcia and Forrester on a 25-yard reception to cut the Falcons’ lead to 28-13 with 3:00 left in the third after the missed extra point.

Center found Rees again for a 10-yard touchdown to put Crescenta Valley ahead, 35-13, with 9:35 left.

The Falcons followed that up with a 30-yard scoring run from Grant for his second touchdown of the night for a 42-13 advantage with 5:29 remaining.

Burroughs capped the scoring with a six-yard catch from Cardenaz to cut the Crescenta Valley lead with 22.4 left.