St. Francis football does it all in nonleague rout against Harvard-Westlake

Regarding the St. Francis High football team, there’s plenty to be happy with at the halfway point of the season.

The Golden Knights have clicked on offense, defense and special teams the last couple of weeks, leading to the Golden Knights having reason to exude confidence.

St. Francis took another step in the right direction, getting four touchdown passes from quarterback Jack Clougherty and two touchdown receptions and a fumble recovery from Matthew Buntich, to roll to a 56-7 nonleague home victory against Harvard-Westlake on Friday at Friedman Field.

St. Francis (4-1) forced two turnovers and converted them into touchdowns against inexperienced Harvard-Westlake (2-4).

“We continue to do a lot of things well on offense, defense and special teams and I really like where we are,” St. Francis coach Jim Bonds said. “We are winning the turnover battle and we’ve been able to score some touchdowns. Plus, we are getting excellent work on special teams.”

St. Francis forced three turnovers and scored on two of them in a 28-7 nonleague road win against Saugus on Sept. 20.

It proved to be more of the same Friday for the Golden Knight, who turned in their biggest offensive output this season in a game that had a running clock in the fourth quarter.

St. Francis took a quick 7-0 lead on a seven-yard touchdown run from Kevin Armstead, who finished with 108 yards rushing in 13 carries, with 7:20 left in the first quarter.

Buntich recovered a fumble at the Harvard-Westlake 40-yard line on the ensuing possession.

Clougherty, who completed 10 of 12 passes for 170 yards, tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Evan Jernegan to give the Golden Knights a 14-0 advantage with 6:24 to go in the first quarter.

Bryson Reeves extended the lead to 21-0 with 1:54 to go in the opening quarter when he caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Clougherty.

Mikey Kane of St. Francis intercepted a pass at the Harvard-Westlake 30-yard line with 22 seconds to go in the first quarter. St. Francis converted when Armstead scored on a five-yard run with 11:25 remaining in the second quarter to make it, 28-0.

The Golden Knights then turned to their special teams play, getting a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown from Reeves to make it 35-0 with 6:25 to go in the first half.

The Wolverines trimmed the deficit to 35-7 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marshall Howe to Brendan Kang with 2:07 left in the second quarter.

Buntich then scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the half.

Buntich caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Clougherty to give the Golden Knights a 42-7 cushion before hauling in an 18-yard strike from Clougherty with 21 seconds to play to make it 49-7.

“I just got into a zone with the fumble recovery and then catching the two touchdown passes,” Buntich said. “It’s a great feeling to get the fumble recovery and have it help set the tone and I felt comfortable catching the passes.”

St. Francis closed out the scoring on a 26-yard touchdown run from Myles Shannon with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

The Golden Knights limited the Wolverines to 138 yards of offense.

St. Francis will meet visiting Mayfair in a nonleague contest at 7 p.m. Friday.

