Weekly Football Previews: CV vs. Glendale; Riverside Educational Academy vs. Prep; St. Francis vs. Paraclete

CRESCENTA VALLEY VS. GLENDALE

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Glendale High

•RECORDS: The Falcons are 6-0, 3-0 in Pacific League; the Nitros are 1-6, 0-3 in Pacific League

•LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley defeated Burbank, 45-14; Glendale lost to Arcadia, 46-7

•OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley, the top-ranked team in CIF Southern Section Division X, passed a huge test by easily dispatching Burbank in a league home game Friday. Crescenta Valley and Muir (2-0 in league) are the only undefeated teams left in the Pacific League. Crescenta Valley quarterback Chase Center completed 12 of 17 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards in 10 carries and receiver Colby Rees had four catches for 86 yards and three touchdowns versus Burbank, which was ranked No. 8 in Division VII. Angel Ochoa had a 65-yard interception return for the Falcons, who have allowed just 78 points. Crescenta Valley has won six straight contests versus Glendale. Injury-plagued Glendale returned to action Thursday against Arcadia in a Pacific League home game after forfeiting a league road contest the previous week versus Muir because it didn’t have enough healthy players to field a full team. Though Glendale isn’t close to being completely healthy, it showed some grit against Arcadia, the defending league champion. The Nitros, who have lost six games in a row, received a touchdown with 1:15 remaining in the contest from Dennis Perez. Perez scored on a seven-yard run and finished with 64 yards rushing in 11 carries.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Since Crescenta Valley and Glendale each play their home games at Moyse Field, Crescenta Valley will be the designated home team Friday.

FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. RIVERSIDE COUNTY EDUCATIONAL ACADEMY

•WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Flintridge Prep

•RECORDS: The Rebels are 5-0; the Wolf Pack are 3-3

•LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep defeated Avalon, 53-42; Riverside County Educational Academy lost to Chadwick, 53-14

•OUTLOOK: In eight-man competition, Flintridge Prep stayed undefeated after overcoming a 15-7 second-quarter deficit against host Avalon on Friday. Once again, the Rebels received huge performances from quarterback Max Gitlin and wide receiver Zach Kim, who have proven to be an impressive duo for the surging Rebels. Gitlin tossed six touchdowns, including five to Kim, to help spur Flintridge Prep versus Avalon. Flintridge Prep was ranked No. 3 in Division I behind Prep League foes Windward and Chadwick. The Rebels are averaging 52.6 points per game and are yielding 22. Riverside County Educational Academy, which was ranked No. 10 in Division I, will compete against a Prep League team for the second straight week after falling at Chadwick on Friday. The Wolf Pack trailed, 26-0, after the first quarter and 33-6 at halftime. The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Wolf Pack.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep last played Riverside County Educational Academy in 2016, when the Rebels recorded a 63-48 road victory in a CIF Southern Section Division I first-round contest.

ST. FRANCIS VS. PARACLETE

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Palmdale High

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 5-1; the Spirits are 4-3

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Mayfair, 33-0; Paraclete defeated Righetti, 42-7

•OUTLOOK: St. Francis enters its final nonleague game before beginning Angelus League competition having won three straight games. St. Francis registered its first shutout after beating visiting Mayfair on Friday. The Golden Knights limited Mayfair to 97 yards of offense. They’ve allowed just 14 points in their last three contests, having defeated Saugus, Harvard-Westlake and Mayfair. St. Francis quarterback Jack Clougherty completed 16 of 25 passes for 229 yards and five touchdowns. Clougherty tossed a touchdown pass to Kevin Armstead, who rushed for 174 yards in 10 carries. St. Francis has outscored its opponents, 203-97. Paraclete coasted in its nonleague road tilt against Righetti on Friday. The Spirits jumped out to a 28-7 lead after the first quarter before holding Righetti at bay the rest of the way. Paraclete quarterback CJ Montes passed for more than 220 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns to receiver Nicholas Wyatt.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis lost to Paraclete, 56-49, on a last-minute touchdown last season at Friedman Field.