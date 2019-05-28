Trio of track and field athletes hold own in state competition

CLOVIS — A historic performance in the girls’ triple jump, a memorable run in the boys’ 1,600 meters and an impressive double by a returning podium finisher were the highlights for three area athletes Saturday at the 101st CIF-State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Burbank sophomore Jayla Flowers became the first athlete in area history to make the state podium in the girls’ triple jump since the event was added to the championship schedule in 1982, improving her own school record of 39 feet, 6 inches on her final attempt to place fifth.
“I literally started crying over there, tears of joy, and also because of the pain in my IT band, but it’s OK because I got through it,” Flowers said. “This felt so amazing just to be here tonight, with all the lights and the night sky and these incredible girls, it means so much.”
Village Christian sophomore Mia Barnett, a La Crescenta resident, took on the challenge of competing in both the girls’ 1,600 and 3,200 races for the first time and placed in the top 10 in both events.
Barnett elevated from sixth in the 1,600 last year to fourth in her return to the final, clocking a personal-best 4 minutes, 46.12 seconds. She added a ninth-place effort in the 3,200 in 10:35.21.
Barnett is the first local to notch top-10 finishes in both races at the state since Crescenta Valley’s Claire Collison accomplished the feat in 2008.
Crescenta Valley junior Dylan Wilbur became the Falcons’ first male athlete ever to score in the 1,600 state final since the distance was switched from the mile in 1980, finishing eighth in 4:14.56.
Don Moses was the last Crescenta Valley male runner to score in the mile, placing third in 1976. Colin Fitzgerald just missed advancing to the 1,600 finals last year for the Falcons, placing 13th in the state prelims.
“I’m very proud because I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to this track season, which was to put my name on the map as somebody to look out for,” said Wilbur, who made it two straight years that a Pacific League athlete scored in the boys’ 1,600 final after Burroughs’ Jagdeep Chahal placed fourth last season in 4:12.16.
“I feel like anybody can have a cross-country season like I did, but I feel like it’s a different story to be able to replicate that in track, and it’s my full intention to continue doing that.”
Although Barnett and Wilbur both had previous state-meet experience from cross-country, in addition to Barnett competing in a second track championship, Flowers enjoyed an exceptional debut at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
After surpassing 39-0 for the first time in her career in Friday’s prelims with a mark of 39-1 1/4 to qualify ninth among the 12 finalists, Flowers exceeded that effort in the second round of the finals with a 39-5 to move into third place.
By the time she took the runway for the final time, Flowers found herself in fifth and in need of another strong performance to guarantee a spot in the top six and a place on the podium.
She responded with another improvement to secure her position as the top Southern Section competitor in the final and the No. 2 sophomore overall, trailing only third-place finisher Elise Miller of San Pasqual, who produced a 40-2 effort on her final jump.
It also marked the second year in a row a Pacific League athlete made the girls’ triple jump podium, following Muir’s Micah Fulton finishing second last season.
“I’m amazed with myself because I didn’t think I was going to make it this far,” said Flowers, who didn’t compete past April 7 last season. “Freshman year, I went through a lot of injuries and I was really angry, because I would never tell my coaches that I was hurt. But I had to learn to speak up and tell them I was hurting, so we could back off and shut it down for a couple of days to make sure I still had a chance to compete at the end of the season.”
Barnett is no stranger to long, demanding seasons, already making her fourth combined state appearance in cross -country and track, placing in the top 12 in all five finals she’s made.
The competition in the girls’ 1,600 was also plenty familiar for Barnett.
Just like last season, she was joined on the podium by her fellow classmates, as Chino Hills sophomore Jacqueline Duarte captured the title in 4:42.58 and Mayfield sophomore Audrey Suarez took third in 4:45.0. The order of finish among the trio was also the same as last season, with Duarte ascending from third and Suarez moving up from fifth.
“I’m so excited we were able to make it again and push each other,” Barnett said. “I feel like since we’ve been racing each other so much that we get closer through every race and I hope we can continue to do this all four years.”
Although Barnett wasn’t able to achieve a second PR in the 3,200 final, she was one of only three athletes to place in the top 10 in both events, joining Oregon State-bound seniors Meagen Lowe of Buchanan and Gabrielle Peterson of Healdsburg.
After stringing together three consecutive 1,600 efforts under 4:13 at the CIF Southern Section Division I finals, Masters Meet and state prelims, Wilbur demonstrated his toughness and tenacity to pass three runners in the final 300 meters to elevate to eighth and secure the last scoring position in the championship.
“It’s a draining month, I’ll tell you that,” said Wilbur, who ran his sixth 1,600 in the past 30 days, highlighted by a CIF Southern Section Division I title May 11 in 4:12.31.
“I tried to put it all on the line, and now looking back, there’s obviously some things I would have done differently, given the fact that I would have liked to have placed better, but at the same time, I have to be happy with how I did.”
Jesuit junior Matt Strangio, who won the 3,200 state title last year, captured the 1,600 championship in 4:08.07, with six athletes running under 4:12.
Wilbur was one of six Southern Section athletes to place in the top 10, along with JSerra teammates Anthony Grover (4:10.60) and Peter Herold (4:11.85) finishing fourth and sixth, respectively, Laguna Beach senior Sebastian Fisher (4:13.06) taking seventh, along with West Torrance junior Jake Parker (4:14.78) in ninth and Arroyo senior Noah Hibbard (4:17.26) securing 10th.
“Now I don’t look at these guys as some figures only to be seen on the internet, I see them more as my peers,” Wilbur said. “I feel like that’s definitely a big thing confidence-wise for next year.”