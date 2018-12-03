Holy Family girls' volleyball player Velasquez receives All-CIF nod

It turned out to be another successful season for Holy Family girls’ volleyball team.
Holy Family played a difficult schedule, setting the stage for it to share the Horizon League championship for the first time since 2011.
One of the players the Gaels could count on was outside hitter Meghann Velasquez, who again proved she could contribute in multiple ways.
Velasquez finished with a team-leading 307 kills and 573 digs en route to being selected to the All-CIF Southern Section Division VIII first team.
It marked the second straight season that Velasquez, who added 78 aces, was bestowed with the honor.
“It’s definitely a well-deserved honor for her,” said Holy Family coach Robert Bringas, whose team split the league crown with L.A. Sacred Heart of Jesus. “We went out and played a lot of teams across our division and the coaches from the other teams noticed what Meghann could do all of the time.
“She’s super excited about getting All-CIF again and she did a very good job setting the tone in our matches and providing leadership.”
Holy Family finished 19-14, 9-1 in league. The Gaels lost to Villanova Prep in a first-round playoff match at home.
Velasquez registered 296 kills, 433 digs and 45 aces in 2017.
“She came off a terrific season a year ago and she wanted to find ways to get better,” Bringas said. “She’s an elite player and she’ll continue to get better.”
Senior setter Lily Karamanukyan of Faith Baptist was named the division’s player of the year after helping top-seeded Faith Baptist defeat Rancho Christian to win the CIF championship.