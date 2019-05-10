Crescenta Valley softball bests San Juan Hills, heads to CIF semifinals

Crescenta Valley (25-5-1) will meet Diamond Ranch (12-14-3) in a semifinal road contest at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Falcons, who have won three straight Pacific League championships, will make their first semifinal appearance since 2008 and are seeking the program’s first CIF championship since 1986. Diamond Ranch notched a 16-4 quarterfinal road win at Mira Costa on Thursday.