Sports Roundup: St. Francis, Flintridge Prep boys' tennis teams earn first-round playoff victories

BOYS’ TENNIS
St. Francis 11, Santa Margarita 7: Visiting St. Francis received three wins in singles from Ian Freer to register a CIF Southern Section Division II first-round match victory.
The Golden Knights, who took third in the Mission League, improved to 6-10.
Freer, who advanced to the league singles final, won, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.
St. Francis will host against Buckley or Dos Pueblos in a second-round match Friday, likely at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
Santa Margarita (14-7) tied for first in the Trinity League.
Flintridge Prep 13, California Academy of Math and Science 5: Flintridge Prep rolled to a CIF Southern Section Division IV first-round road win Wednesday at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
The Rebels (8-5) picked up three wins in doubles from Andrew Megerdichian and Loran Baxter, 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0.
Flintridge Prep, which finished third in the Liberty League, will face Jurupa Valley or San Dimas in a second-round match Friday at a site to be determined.
Santa Monica 9, Crescenta Valley 9 (Santa Monica wins on games, 74-69): Crescenta Valley saw its season conclude Wednesday in a CIF Southern Section Division II first-round road loss.
The Falcons (12-6) received wins in doubles from Justin Kim and Mclean Lunt, 6-3, 6-1, Adi Saravan and Hanin Lee, 6-3, 6-2, and Augustine Jun and Patrick Chmielewski, 6-3, 6-1.
Crescenta Valley got singles wins from Carlos Vicencio, 6-0, Erik Babayan, 6-4, and Jacob Lee, 6-1.
Crescenta Valley finished second in the Pacific League. Santa Monica (8-4) took first in the Ocean League.