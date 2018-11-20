Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley singles tennis player gets to third round of CIF

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley in CIF Southern Section Individual Tournament: Crescenta Valley junior Melissa Rosa Muradoglu competed Monday in the event at the Claremont Club.
Muradoglu, who finished runner-up in singles in the Pacific League Tournament, fell, 6-3, 6-0, to Ashley Kua of Trinity Classical Academy in the third round.
Muradoglu, making her first appearance in the event, opened with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Ayala Stephens of Ayala. Muradoglu then registered a 6-1, 6-1 victory versus Ellie Delano of Diamond Bar.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 61, El Rancho 57: Flintridge Prep started its season Monday with a pool-play win in the Mark Keppel Tournament.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 31, Mayfield 26: The host Tologs (1-1) received 19 points from Manami Hayashi to earn a nonleague victory Thursday.
La Cañada 33, Glendale 29: Visiting Glendale (0-3) fell in a nonleague contest Thursday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gahr 77, Hoover 52: The Tornadoes (1-2) dropped a pool-play contest Monday in the El Monte Tournament.
Crescenta Valley 75, Moorpark 42: Tyler Carlson scored a team-high 21 points Thursday to lift the Falcons (3-0) in the championship game of the Heritage Christian Tournament.
Crescenta Valley received 13 points from Andreyas Boghossian, 13 from Alex Zohouralen and 11 from Harout Tahanian.
Agoura 55, Flintridge Prep 42: AJ Nicassio finished with 16 points and Zach Kim added 10 on Saturday for the Rebels (1-3) in a consolation game of the Paul Sutton Tip-Off Classic at Providence High.
Hoover 59, Pasadena Poly 57: Host Hoover (1-1) posted a nonleague victory Friday.
Flintridge Prep 61, Holy Martyrs 57: Matthew Ho contributed a team-high 18 points Thursday to propel the Rebels in a pool-play game of the Paul Sutton Tip-Off Classic at Providence High.
Flintridge Prep got 13 points each from AJ Nicassio and Jack Woo.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
St. Monica Academy 4, North Valley Military Institute 0: The host Crusaders began their season Monday with a nonleague win at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Holy Family 7, Pilibos 0: Brianna Cindrich finished with five goals Thursday to spark the host Gaels to a nonleague win at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Holy Family (2-0) received two goals from Lexi Castro.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Hoover 4, Village Christian 0: Hoover (1-0-1) rolled to a nonleague home win Friday.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 11, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4: Host Glendale started its season Thursday with a nonleague victory.
Glendale scored five goals in the second quarter to build a 7-3 halftime lead.
The Tologs dipped to 0-2.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Glendale Community College 71, Oxnard College 21: Host Glendale (4-1) rolled to nonconference win Saturday.
The Vaqueros, who held a 33-10 halftime lead, received 13 points from Sarah Perez and 10 from Marlene Salazar.