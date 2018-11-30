Sports Roundup: Second-half surge lifts Crescenta Valley boys’ basketball

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Crescenta Valley 72, Thousand Oaks 66: Crescenta Valley (6-0) overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to earn a pool-play win in the North East Valley Tournament on Thursday.
Tyler Carlson paced the Falcons with 33 points, including seven three-pointers. Crescenta Valley received 17 points from Andreyas Boghossian and 11 from Danny Khani.
Crescenta Valley trailed, 36-20, at halftime.
Glendale 64, Kennedy 35: The Nitros (5-2) received 15 points from Johny Mansuryan on Thursday to earn a victory in the Burbank High Tournament.
Glendale got 10 points apiece from Manouk Manoukian and Manny Kapoushian.
St. Francis 64, Berkeley 55: St. Francis (4-1) earned a pool-play win in the Riordan Tournament on Thursday.
Crescenta Valley 75, Arleta 54: Tyler Carlson finished with 29 points, including six three-pointers, to power the Falcons (5-0) to a pool-play win Wednesday in the North East Valley Tournament.
Andreyas Boghossian added 17 points for Crescenta Valley.
Hoover 63, Garden Grove Santiago 48: Visiting Hoover (4-3) rolled to a nonleague victory Wednesday.
Pilibos 47, Flintridge Prep 39: AJ Nicassio and Kevin Ashworth each had nine points Wednesday for the Rebels (3-2) in a nonleague road defeat.
Orangewood Academy 86, St. Monica Academy 37: St. Monica (2-2) dropped a pool-play contest Wednesday in the Calvary Baptist Tournament.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 47, Campbell Hall 36: Manami Hayashi finished with 18 points Thursday to spur the Tologs (8-3) in a pool-play contest of the San Marino Tournament.
Glendale 57, Mountain View 24: Mary Markaryan and Melissa Zamora each collected 14 points and Meri Chebishian added 11 on Thursday to propel Glendale (6-5) to a pool-play win in the San Marino Tournament.
Immaculate Heart 51, Hoover 31: Hoover (0-2) dropped a pool-play contest in the Rosemead Tournament on Thursday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 37, La Salle 34: The Tologs (7-3) picked up a pool-play win Wednesday in the San Marino Tournament.
Flintridge Sacred Heart received 13 points from Kysa Hayashi and 10 from Manami Hayashi.
Glendale 50, Whittier 28: Glendale (5-5) notched a pool-play win in the San Marino Tournament on Wednesday.
Marlborough 56, Crescenta Valley 43: The Falcons (3-3) fell in a pool-play game of the Crescenta Valley Tournament on Wednesday.
L.A. Marshall 55, Hoover 37: Hoover tipped off its season Wednesday with a pool-play defeat in the Rosemead Tournament.
Western Christian 30, St. Monica Academy 14: St. Monica (1-1) dropped a pool-play contest in the Calvary Baptist Tournament on Wednesday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Crescenta Valley 1, West Ranch 1: The Falcons (1-0-1) picked up a nonleague road tie Thursday.
Julianna Cheney scored for Crescenta Valley.
Glendale 2, Eagle Rock 0: Glendale (1-0-1) earned a nonleague home win Wednesday.
The Nitros received one goal each from Ella Wasson and Meenelly Banoian.
Hoover 2, Valley Arts of Academy & Sciences 0: Hoover (3-1) picked up a nonleague home win Wednesday.
Santa Clarita Christian 8, Holy Family 1: The Gaels fell Tuesday in a nonleague home match.
Brtianna Cindrich scored the lone goal for Holy Family.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Hoover 0, Birmingham 0: The Tornadoes (1-1-3) finished in a scoreless tie Wednesday in a pool-play match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament at Crespi High.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Flintridge Prep 5, Burbank 3: Flintridge Prep posted a pool-play win Thursday in the Burbank High Tournament.
Hoover in Burbank Tournament: Hoover dropped a pair of matches in the Burbank High Tournament on Thursday.
The Tornadoes began with a 17-6 defeat against Marymount before suffering a 16-8 setback versus West Torrance.
Granada Hills Charter 12, Glendale 11: Visiting Glendale (2-1) fell Thursday in a nonleague contest.
Hoover 17, Rowland 9: The Tornadoes (1-2) got seven goals from Inga Akopyan to record a nonleague home win Wednesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
L.A. Pierce College 55, Glendale Community College 52: The Vaqueros (1-5) fell Thursday in a West L.A. Collge Tournament.
Glendale received 16 points and eight rebounds from Tre’j Floyd and nine apiece from Steven Hubbell and Andre Banton.