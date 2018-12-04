Sports Roundup: League-opening win keeps Crescenta Valley boys’ basketball unbeaten

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Crescenta Valley 79, Hoover 47: Tyler Carlson finished with 22 points, including five three-pointers, to spark visiting Crescenta Valley to a Pacific League-opening win Tuesday.
The Falcons (9-0) received 20 points from Andreyas Boghossian and 11 from Alex Zohouralen.
Hoover dropped to 5-4, 0-1 in league.
Pasadena 61, Glendale 35: Visiting Glendale (7-3) lost Tuesday in a Pacific League-opening contest.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Crescenta Valley 74, Hoover 14: Georgina Kregorian and Denise Dayag finished with 18 points each Tuesday to lift the host Falcons to a Pacific League-opening win.
Crescenta Valley improved to 5-4.
Hoover dipped to 1-4.
Pasadena 63, Glendale 41: Host Glendale (8-6) lost Tuesday in a Pacific League-opening contest.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Glendale 3, Pasadena 0: Vincente Sanchez finished with two goals and Jose Zamora dded one to spark the visiting Nitros to a Pacific League-opening victory Tuesday.
Anri Shakaryan collected two assists for Glendale (3-1-1).
Flintridge Prep 5, St. Monica Catholic 1: Silas Chavez tallied two goals Tuesday to propel the visiting Rebels (2-0) to a nonleague victory.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Crescenta Valley 10, Hoover 0: The host Falcons received three goals from Chloe Ataya and two apiece from Ashlin Cuesta and Rachel Park to record a Pacific League-opening win.
The Falcons (2-0-1) scored nine goals in the first half.
The Tornadoes fell to 4-2, 0-1 in league.
Holy Family 11, Pilibos 2: Brianna Cindrich finished with nine goals and Lexi Castro added six assists Tuesday to lift the visiting Gaels (3-2) to a nonleague win at L.A. City College.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 2, Westridge 1: The host Tologs (2-1) earned a nonleague win Tuesday at Occidental College.
St. Monica Academy 4, Lancaster Desert Christian 0: The Crusaders (5-0) notched a nonleague road win Tuesday.
Glendale 2, Pasadena 2: The Nitros (1-0-4) began Pacific League play Tuesday with a home tie.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Marymount 11, Glendale 4: Visiting Glendale (2-2) dropped a nonleague match Tuesday.