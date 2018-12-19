Sports Roundup: Glendale college men’s basketball earns tournament win

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Glendale Community College 84, West Hills Lemoore College 61: Samir Naser finished with 23 points, including five three-pointers, and Isaac Etter added 14 on Tuesday to spark Glendale (4-8) to a victory in the Compton Tournament.
The Vaqueros got 12 points and four assists from Steven Hubbell, 11 points from Aaron Patterson and 10 points from Tevan Khudatyan.
The Vaqueros made 12 of 24 three-point shots.
Glendale held a 54-21 halftime lead.
West L.A. College 66, Glendale Community College 59: The Vaqueros fell Monday in an opening-round contest of the Compton Tournament.
Glendale received 15 points from Steven Hubbell and 12 points and three assists from Eric Ting.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Crescenta Valley in Newport Harbor Tournament: The Falcons (5-2-3) posted a 3-0 victory against Santa Ynez.
Crescenta Valley also suffered a 3-0 defeat to La Serna on Saturday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Milken Community 52, Holy Family 12: The visiting Gaels (1-7) dropped a nonleague game Monday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Prep in Temple City Tournament: The Rebels suffered a 1-0, loss to Monroe in a tournament match Saturday.
Earlier Saturday, Flintridge Prep (6-1) defeated Temple City, 1-1 (5-4 on penalty kicks).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cypress 54, St. Francis 53: Dennis Flowers finished with 27 points Saturday for St. Francis in the championship contest of the Bellflower Tournament.