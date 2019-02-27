Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart soccer notches first-round regional win

GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 7 New West Charter 0: The second-seeded Tologs rolled to a CIF Southern California Regional Division III first-round home win Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Flintridge Sacred Heart, which finished runner-up in the CIF Southern Section Division III finals, received two goals and four assists from Maddie Leroy and three goals and one assist from Jillian Willis. Lauren Bolte and Hillary Howard scored one goal each for the Tologs, who build a 4-0 halftime lead.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (12-5-3) will play host to third-seeded Grossmont or No. 6 Downey on Thursday at a time and location to be determined.
SOFTBALL
Glendale 8, La Sierra 3: Visiting Glendale (5-0) posted a nonleague win Tuesday.
Flintridge Prep 16, Alverno Heights 6: Libby Penn had three hits and drove in two runs Monday to lift the host Rebels to a nonleague win.
Flintridge Prep (1-1) received two hits apiece from Olivia Stevens and Melissa Grande and a two-run home run from Yameen White.
BASEBALL
Trinity Classical 6, St. Monica Academy 1: The visiting Crusaders dropped a Heritage League contest Tuesday.
St. Monica dipped to 1-1 overall and in league.
St. Francis 5, Burroughs 0: St. Francis (4-3) posted a victory in a West Rotary Tournament game Saturday on the road.
St. Francis starting pitcher Brandon Markarian tossed six innings, yielding only one single and striking out seven, to get the win.
Doyle Kane and Jack Duncan had two hits apiece for the Golden Knights.
Palmdale 8, Hoover 3: Hoover (0-7-1) fell Saturday in an Alhambra Tournament contest.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 12, St. Francis 6: Crescenta Valley recorded a nonleague road win Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Falcons are 4-1. The Golden Knights are 0-2.
Flintridge Prep 11, La Salle 7: Host Flintridge Prep (2-1) earned a nonleague win Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
Glendale 15, Pasadena 3: Glendale earned a Pacific League home win Tuesday.
The Nitros are 1-2 overall and in league.
Burbank 14, Hoover 4: Visiting Hoover fell Tuesday in a Pacific League match.
The Tornadoes are 0-3 overall and in league.
Burbank 10, Glendale 8: Glendale began its season Monday with a Pacific League home defeat.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 12, Agoura 4: Glendale started its season Tuesday with a nonleague road victory.
The Nitros got four goals from Aaliyah Eudabe and three from Rachel Fong.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 215, Temple City 278: Flintridge Prep started its season Tuesday with a nonleague road win at Eaton Canyon Golf Course in Pasadena.
The Rebels received an even-par 35 from Ben Sacks and a 42 from Marcus Chen.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Valencia Valencia 11, Glendale 7: Glendale (1-1) fell Monday in a nonleague home match.
The Nitros got four goals from Andrew Gallegos and two from Louis Mendoza.
Glendale 9, Calabassas 8 (overtime): Andrew Gallegos finished with four goals, including the match-winning goal in overtime, to lift host Glendale to a season-opening nonleague win Saturday.
Gallegos added two assists for the Nitros, who received two goals from Archawin Nimanong, three assists from Emilio Dulay and eight saves from goalkeeper Peter Rawlins.
St. Francis 14, Valencia Valencia 1: St. Francis began its season Saturday with a nonleague road victory.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
College of theCanyons 5, Glendale Community College 4: Glendale suffered a Western State Conference road defeat Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 14, Chaffey College 8: Glendale (7-6) registered a nonconference home win Tuesday at Stengel Field.
Golden West College 9, Glendale Community College 6: Host Glendale dropped a nonconference contest Saturday at Stengel Field.
Trent MacKinney finished with four hits and Brandon Lewis added two for the Vaqueros.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Glendale Community College in College of the Desert Tournament: The Vaqueros dropped a pair of games in Saturday’s event.
Glendale opened with a 7-5 loss against Desert before suffering a 16-0 defeat to Golden West.
Megan Gamboa and Eve Ramirez had two hits apiece against Desert.
MEN’S GOLF
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference match No. 3: Glendale finished fourth in Monday’s event with a 402 at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.