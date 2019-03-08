Sports Roundup: St. Francis baseball tops Loyola in Mission League play

BASEBALL
St. Francis 6, Loyola 4: St. Francis registered a Mission League home win Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Starting pitcher Brandon Markarian earned the win, yielding three unearned runs and striking out five in five innings. Ryan Rizzo went the final two innings for the save.
The Golden Knights improved to 7-5, 1-1 in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis d. La Cañada, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16: Joey Thompson had 19 assists and five kills Thursday to help the host Golden Knights register a nonleague victory.
St. Francis (6-2) got eight kills apiece from Guz Maltzan and Julian D’Alfonso.
Crescenta Valley d. Hoover, 25-19, 25-15, 26-24: Crescenta Valley posted a Pacific League home win Thursday.
The Falcons improved to 8-3, 3-0 in league.
The Tornadoes are 2-11, 0-3.
Flintridge Prep d. La Salle, 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22: AJ Nicassio had 27 kills and 15 digs Thursday to lift host Flintridge Prep (8-1) to a nonleague win.
Jake Woo finished with 51 assists for the Rebels, who got 21 kills from Nathan Powell and 19 digs from Kris Chang.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 14, Burbank 4: Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League road win Thursday.
Eric Babayan swept in singles, 6-2-, 6-2, 6-1, for Crescenta Valley (7-2, 5-0 in league).
Flintridge Prep 18, Firebaugh 0: Visiting Flintridge Prep cruised to a Prep League win Thursday.
The Rebels improved to 4-0, 2-0 in league.
Arcadia 18, Glendale 0: Glendale dropped a Pacific League road match Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Chadwick 3, Flintridge Prep 2: Flintridge Prep fell at home Thursday in a Prep League-opening contest.
Libby Penn hit two solo home runs for the Rebels (0-3).
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 210, Azusa 250: Ben Sacks fired an even-par 34 on Thursday to propel visiting Flintridge Prep (4-0) to a nonleague win at Azusa Greens Golf Course.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Flintridge Sacred Heart 58, Westridge 37: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart picked up a nonleague win Thursday.
Crescenta Valley 91, Burbank 68: Holly Weston won a pair of events for the Falcons in a Pacific League home meet Wednesday.
Weston won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.63 seconds and the 100 in 1:00.18.
Glendale 106, Pasadena 60: Glendale posted a Pacific League road victory Wednesday.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Pasadena 76, Glendale 64: Visiting Glendale fell in a Pacific League meet Wednesday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
La Cañada 18, St. Monica Academy 9: Visiting St. Monica dropped a nonleague match Wednesday.
MEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College 5, Ventura College 4: Glendale earned a Western State Conference home win Thursday.
The Vaqueros (8-2, 5-0 in conference) got singles victories from Mark Peneff, 6-2, 6-2, Stephan Sandoval, 5-0 (retired), Hakob Chagaian, 6-1, 6-4 and Oshin Hakobian, 0-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Sandoval and Chadaian got an 8-2 doubles win.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College 6, Ventura College 3: Glendale registered a Western State Conference road win Thursday.
The Vaqueros (3-6, 3-4 in conference) got wins in singles from Isabella Chacon , 6-2, 6-3, Gabriella Contratto, 6-2, 6-4, Elen Ghazaryan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, Jennifer Goldsbury, 6-2, 6-4, and Karina Ramirez, 6-7(1-7), 6-2, 6-1.
Glendale received a win in doubles from Chacon and Contratto, 8-1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 20, Barstow College 2: Hayden Luff and Sammy Ramirez each drove in four runs Thursday to propel visiting Glendale to a Western State Conference East Division-opening road victory.
Luff had three hits, including a pair of two-run home runs, and scored three runs. Martinez finished with two hits and scored twice.
Glendale improved to 10-7.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Victor Valley College 9, Glendale Community College 8: Glendale dropped a Western State Conference East Division road contest Thursday.
The Vaqueros (1-10-1, 0-3 in the division) got two hits, two runs batted in and two runs from Eve Ramirez.