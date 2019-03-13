Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley softball bests Burroughs in league game

SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 5, Burroughs 0: Crescenta Valley scored three runs in the first inning to record a Pacific League road win Tuesday.
Crescenta Valley pitcher Dee Dee Hernandez tossed a one-hitter for the Falcons (9-2-1, 2-0 in league).
Glendale 14, Muir 2 (six innings): Jaimie Harris hit a two-run home run to help the visiting Nitros register a Pacific League win Tuesday.
Glendale is 8-3-1, 1-2 in league.
Maranatha 5, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 2: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart (6-3) lost a nonleague road game Tuesday.
Pasadena Poly 10, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep fell in a Prep League contest Tuesday.
Georgia Yamamoto had two hits and drove in three runs and Natalie Brown drove in two runs for the Rebels (0-4, 0-2 in league).
Burroughs 12, Glendale 0 (five innings): Glendale lost a Pacific League home contest Monday.
Crescenta Valley in Tournament of Champions: Crescenta Valley finished the event Saturday with a pair of victories to go 4-1 in the tournament.
Crescenta Valley posted a 6-0 win against La Mirada and a 5-3 victory versus San Marcos.
BASEBALL
Crescenta Valley 6, Pasadena 0: Host Crescenta Valley notched a Pacific League victory Tuesday at Stengel Field.
Crescenta Valley pitcher Will Grimm went the distance, allowing seven hits.
The Falcons (5-4) scored three runs in the third and fourth innings.
Vincent Parrott, Issac Sung, Brian Ghattas and David Melendez each drove in a run.
Flintridge Prep 8, Chadwick 0: Flintridge Prep recorded a Prep League home win Tuesday at Arcadia County Park.
Thomas Kozakowski had two hits and drove in three runs for the Rebels (9-5, 3-1 in league).
St. Monica Academy 26, Valley Torah 1 (five innings): The visiting Crusaders cruised to a Heritage League win Tuesday.
St. Monica improved to 4-3 overall and in league.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, St. Francis 1: St. Francis dropped a Mission League home game Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
St. Francis is 7-7, 1-3 in league.
Muir 5, Hoover 0: Hoover lost a Pacific League road contest Tuesday.
The Tornadoes dipped to 0-13-1, 0-3 in league.
Flintridge Prep 7, Burbank 0: Visiting Flintridge Prep earned a nonleague victory Saturday.
Warren 15, 10, Hoover 0, 0: Hoover dropped a nonleague home doubleheader Saturday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Glendale 12, Hoover 6: Glendale posted a Pacific League road win Tuesday.
St. Francis 13, Crespi 5: St. Francis opened up Mission League play Tuesday with a home win at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights are 1-5.
Pasadena Poly 14, Flintridge Prep 4: Visiting Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Liberty League match at Pasadena City College.
The Rebels (4-1, 2-1 in league) got two wins in doubles from Andrew Megerdichian and Loran Baxter, 6-3, 6-3.
Arcadia 18, Crescenta Valley 0: Crescenta Valley dropped a Pacific League road match Tuesday.
The Falcons are 7-3, 5-1 in league.
Claremont 9, St. Francis 9 (Claremont wins on games, 75-68): St. Francis lost a nonleague road match Monday.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Chadwick, 25- 10, 25-13, 25-21: AJ Nicassio finished with 14 kills and eight aces and Luke Stiles and Nathan Powell added seven kills each to lift the host Rebels to a Prep League-opening win Tuesday.
Flintridge Prep improved to 10-1.
Hart d. Crescenta Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21: Crescenta Valley (8-4) fell Tuesday in a nonleague road contest.
Flintridge Prep d. La Cañada 25-17, 25-17, 25-19: AJ Nicassio collected 19 kills and Jake Woo had 33 assists Monday to lift the host Rebels to a nonleague win.
Village Christian d. Hoover, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18: Hoover lost a nonleague home match Monday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 12, Simi Valley 8: Crescenta Valley (6-0) picked up a nonleague home win Tuesday.
Crescenta Valley 17, Santa Monica 0: Host Crescenta Valley cruised to a nonleague home win Monday.
Goalkeeper Phoebe Crowther finished with eight saves for the Falcons, who got four goals from Allie Foster and six assists from Lexi Ballard.
Glendale in Orange County/Los Angeles County Challenge: Glendale (7-1) won a pair of matches Saturday at Laguna Hills High.
Glendale earned an 11-5 win against Carlsbad before posting an 18-10 victory versus Woodbridge.
The Nitros received four goals and four assists from Rachel Fong and three goals from Xcaret Salvador to defeat Carlsbad.
Against Woodbridge, Fong registered eight goals and Jasmin Contreras and Salvador added four goals apiece.
BOYS’ GOLF
Loyola 184, St. Francis 190: St. Francis fell Tuesday in a Mission League-opening match at Wilshire Country Club.
The Golden Knights (0-2 overall) saw Henry Fitzhugh card a one-under-par 34 to finish tied for first with Loyola’s Daniel Nunez. Lake Kim had a 36 for St. Francis, which received a 38 from Colin Stolpe.
San Marino 199, Flintridge Prep 215: Ben Sacks shot a three-over-par 39 for the visiting Rebels (4-1) in a nonleague match Monday at Alhambra Golf Course.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 11, Beverly Hills 3: Glendale (3-2) received three goals each from Archawun Nimanong and Andrew Gallegos to earn a nonleague home win Monday.
St. Francis 10, Peninsula 5: Host St. Francis (4-2) notched a nonleague victory Monday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 5, College of the Canyons 1: Glendale earned a Western State Conference East Division road win Tuesday.
Glendale starting pitcher Garardo Ramirez went six innings, allowing six hits and striking out seven, in six innings. Hans Seo and Casey Slatterly each hit a home run for Glendale (11-8, 2-1 in conference).
Antelope Valley College 6, Glendale Community College 5: Glendale fell Saturday in a Western State Conference East Division contest at Stengel Field.
Trent MacKinney finished with three hits for Glendale.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College 8, Victor Valley College 1: Host Glendale notched a Western State Conference win Tuesday.
Glendale (4-6, 4-4 in conference) got victories in singles from Isabella Chacon, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, Gabriella Contratto, 6-4, 6-4, Elen Ghazaryan, 6-1, 6-0 and Maria Villegas, 6-2, 6-1. It also won two sets by default.
In doubles, the Vaqueros received a win from Jennifer Goldsbury and Karina Ramirez, 8-1, and won another set by default.
MEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College 9, Palomar College 0: Glendale (9-3) rolled to a nonconference win Tuesday.
MEN’S GOLF
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference match: The Vaqueros placed fifth in Monday’s nine-team event with a 416 at Santa Maria Country Club.
Peter Kim carded a three-over-par 75 to lead Glendale.