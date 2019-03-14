Sports Roundup: Glendale college men’s tennis clinches share of conference title

MEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College 8, L.A. Pierce College 1: Glendale gained a share of the Western State Conference championship Thursday with a home win.
The Vaqueros, who last won a conference title in 2014, can win an outright championship with a victory against visiting Santa Barbara on Tuesday.
Glendale is 10-3, 6-0 in conference.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 14, Glendale 4: Host Crescenta Valley notched a Pacific League win Thursday.
The Falcons improved to 8-3, 6-1 in league.
Glendale dipped to 2-5 in league.
Burroughs 14, Hoover 4: The Tornadoes suffered the Pacific League loss Thursday on the road.
Maranatha 18, Flintridge Prep 0: Visiting Flintridge Prep (4-2) lost a nonleague match Thursday.
St. Francis 9, Chaminade 9 (St. Francis wins on games, 77-65): St. Francis posted a Mission League home win Wednesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights are 2-5, 2-0 in league.
SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 17, Glendale 0 (five innings): Crescenta Valley coasted to a Pacific League road win Thursday.
Izzy Jamgotchian hit a home run for Crescenta Valley (10-2-1, 3-0 in league).
Glendale fell to 1-3 in league.
Westridge 5, Flintridge Prep 4 (eight innings): Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League road game Thursday.
The Rebels (1-5, 0-3 in league) got two hits from Georgia Yamamoto and two runs batted in from Melissa Grande.
Campbell Hall 10, Holy Family 0 (five innings): The Gaels lost a nonleague road game Wednesday.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 223, Maranatha 232: Ben Sacks had a three-over-par 39 to help the host Rebels pick up a nonleague win Thursday at Altadena Golf Course.
Preston Ho shot a 40 for Flintridge Prep (5-2).
St. Francis 202, Harvard-Westlake 215: St. Francis notched a Mission League home win Wednesday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
Henry Fitzhugh had a one-over-par 37 to take first and spark St. Francis (1-2, 1-1 in league).
Chadwick 202, Flintridge Prep 228: Ben Sacks had a three-over-par 39 on Wednesday for the visiting Rebels in a Prep League-opening match at Los Verdes Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 106, Pasadena 42: Visiting Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League win Wednesday.
The Falcons improved to 4-1, 2-0 in league.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 125, Pasadena 52: Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League road win Wednesday.
The Falcons are 3-2, 2-0 in league.
BASEBALL
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, St. Francis 1: St. Francis fell Wednesday in a Mission League road game.
St. Francis is 7-8, 1-4 in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. St. Genevieve, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13: AJ Nicassio collected 10 kills and three aces and Luke Stiles added six kills Thursday to spark the host Rebels 911-1) to a nonleague win.
Glendale d. Pasadena, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20, 25-14: Visiting Glendale notched a Pacific League victory Wednesday.
Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-21, 25-14, 25-10: Host Hoover fell in a Pacific League match Wednesday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Francis 14, Los Alamitos 13 (overtime): Will Ferguson scored the winning goal to propel host St. Francis (5-2) to a nonleague victory Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 5, Citrus College 1: Glendale posted a Western State Conference East Division win Thursday.
Alex Mills hit a three-run home run in the second inning to give the Vaqueros (12-8, 3-1 in the division) a 3-0 lead.
Glendale relief pitcher Dexter Wilkerson went the final seven innings to get the win. He allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College 6, Santa Monica College 3: Visiting Glendale earned a Western State Conference victory Thursday.
The Vaqueros improved to 5-6, 5-4 in conference.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Barstow College 16, Glendale Community College 8: Glendale fell Thursday in a Western State Conference East Division road contest.
The Vaqueros dipped to 1-12-1, 0-5 in the division.