Sports Roundup: Sports Roundup: Sakay’s hits for cycle, as Glendale college baseball tops Antelope Valley

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 19, Antelope Valley College 5: Lucas Sakay hit for the cycyle Tuesday to help power visiting Glendale to a Western State Conference East Division victory Tuesday.
Sakay finished with four runs batted in and scored three runs.
Glendale (17-8, 8-1 in the division) received four hits, four runs, two stolen bases and two runs from Trent MacKinney and four hits, three RBI and three runs from Michael Choi.
Glendale Community College 6, Barstow College 4 (12 innings): Trent MacKinney hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift host Glendale to a Western State Conference East Division win Saturday at Stengel Field.
BASEBALL
Crescenta Valley 13, Hoover 0 (five innings): Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League road win Tuesday.
The Falcons are 11-5, 5-0 in league.
The Tornadoes dropped to 1-15-1, 0-5.
Crespi 4, St. Francis 2: St. Francis fell Tuesday in a Mission League road contest.
The Golden Knights dipped to 8-9, 2-5 in league.
Faith Baptist 3, St. Monica Academy 2 (10 innings): St. Monica lost a Heritage League road game Tuesday.
Burbank 4, Glendale 3: The host Nitros couldn’t hold off the Bulldogs in suffering the Pacific League loss Tuesday.
Glendale fell to 6-8, 0-5 in league.
Crescenta Valley 3, 4, San Diego Mater Dei 4, 1: Visiting Crescenta Valley split a nonleague doubleheader Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Glendale 5, Arcadia 4: Glendale scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to register a Pacific League win Tuesday.
The Nitros (9-4-1, 2-3 in league) overcame an early 4-0 deficit.
Flintridge Sacred Heart 12, Notre Dame Academy 2: Flintridge Prep posted a Sunshine League road win Tuesday.
The Tologs improved to 10-5, 1-1 in league.
Rio Hondo Prep 6, Flintridge Prep 2: Libby Penn had two hits and drove in two runs for host Flintridge Prep in Tuesday’s Prep League game.
Olivia Stevens finished with two hits for the Rebels (1-7, 0-5 in league).
Pasadena 19, Hoover 3 (five innings): Visiting Hoover dropped a Pacific League contest Tuesday.
The Tornadoes (0-3 overall and in league) scored all of their runs in the third inning.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 10, South Pasadena 8: Host Flintridge Prep (5-2) earned a nonleague victory Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
Loyola 14, St. Francis 4: St. Francis lost a Mission League road match Tuesday.
The Golden Knights droopped to 3-6, 3-1 in league.
Burbank 13, Glendale 5: The Nitros fell short Tuesday in the Pacific League match on the road.
BOYS’ GOLF
St. Francis 194, Crespi 205: St. Francis posted a Mission League road win Tuesday at Braemar Country Club in Tarzana.
Henry Fitzhugh fired an even-par 36 to finish first for St. Francis. Lake Kim had a 38, Andrew Fiori had a 39 and Vincent Bedros recorded a 40 for the Golden Knights (3-2, 3-1 in league).
Flintridge Prep 233, Firebaugh 313: Flintridge Prep earned a Prep League road win Tuesday at Los Amigos Golf Course in Downey.
The Rebels are 6-2, 1-1 in league.
St. Francis 203, Alemany 264: St. Francis (2-1) recorded a nonleague home win Monday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
Lake Kim of St. Francis took first with a two-over-par 38. Andrew Fiori had a 39 and Michael Balian added a 40 for the Golden Knights.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Loyola d. St. Francis, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20: Visiting St. Francis fell Tuesday in a Mission League-opening match.
The Golden Knights are 13-4.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Redondo Union 11, Glendale 8: Glendale (7-2) dropped a nonleague home match Tuesday.
The Nitros got four goals from Rachel Fong and two from Xcaret Salvador .
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 10, Long Beach Wilson 4: Visiting Glendale registered a nonleague victory Monday.
The Nitros (4-4) got six goals and two assists from Andrew Gallegos.
Westlake 15, St. Francis 7: St. Francis fell Monday in a nonleague road match.
St. Francis 8, Chaminade 7 (overtime): Spencer Boyle finished with three goals, including the winning tally in overtime, to propel host St. Francis to a Mission League victory.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Glendale Community College 9, College of the Canyons 0: Host Glendale notched a Western State Conference win Tuesday.
The Vaqueros (6-7, 6-5 in conference) got singles wins from Isabella Chacon, 6-0, 6-1, Gabriella Contratto, 6-1, 6-3, Elen Ghazaryan, 6-2, 6-0, and Isabella Hakopian, 6-0, 6-3. They also won two sets by default.
In doubles, Glendale got wins from Chacon and Ghazaryan , 9-8 (7-5), and Contratto and Marissa Deciga, 8-0, while also winning a set by default.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
College of the Canyons 16, Glendale Community College 5 (five innings): Host Glendale lost a Western State Conference East Division game Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Vaqueros are 1-18-1, 0-8 in the division.
Glendale Community College in Ventura College Tournament: Glendale dropped a pair of contests Sunday.
Glendale began with a 10-2 defeat against East L.A. and followed with a 6-5 loss against Compton.
MEN’S GOLF
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference match: Glendale took fourth Monday with a 389 in the five-team team event at Spring Valley Lake Country Club in Victorville.
College of the Canyons took first at 361, followed by Santa Barbara at 370 and Ventura (382).
Casey Syrek led Glendale with a one-over-par 73.