Sports Roundup: Late goal lifts Crescenta Valley girls’ lacrosse past Chaminade

GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 14, Chaminade 13: Peyton Marshall scored the winning goal with six seconds remaining in the second half to propel host Crescenta Valley to a nonleague victory Friday.
Lexi Ballard assisted on the goal.
Glendale 15, St. Monica Academy 10: Glendale (9-2) earned a nonleague home win Friday.
The Nitros received three goals apiece from Rachel Fong and Aaliyah Eudabe and two each from Samanthe Hutchinson and Daymaris Arca.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 8, Crespi 3: St. Francis earned a Mission League road win Friday.
Robbie Rivera went four innings to get the win. Tommy Italia had a two-run home run and drove in three runs, Jake Smith had two doubles and Doyle Kane collected two hits for the Golden Knights (9-10, 3-6 in league).
Burbank 3, Glendale 2 (eight innings): Visiting Glendale fell Friday in a Pacific League contest.
The Nitros dipped to 6-9, 0-6 in league.
SOFTBALL
Rio Hondo Prep 6, Flintridge Prep 4: Flintridge Prep lost a Prep League road game Friday.
Melissa Grande registered a double and home run and scored two runs for the Rebels (1-8, 0-5 in league).
Arcadia 31, Hoover 1 (five innings): Host Hoover dropped a Pacific League contest Friday.
The Tornadoes are 0-6 overall and in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Hoover d. Glendale, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22: Visiting Hoover posted a Pacific League victory Friday.
Flintridge Prep d. Rio Hondo Prep, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13: Flintridge Prep posted a Prep League road win Friday.
The Rebels improved to 13-1, 2-0 in league.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Riverside Community College 9, Glendale Community College 0: Host Glendale (6-8) lost a nonconference match Friday.