Sports Roundup: Glendale college baseball pours it on against COC

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 24, College of the Canyons 3: Glendale rolled to a Western State Conference East Division home win Tuesday at Stengel Field.
Trent MacKinney, Christian Muro and Sammy Martinez finished with four hits apiece for the Vaqueros (19-9, 10-2 in the division). Brandon Lewis drove in five runs and Martinez had four.
Antelope Valley College 8, Glendale Community College 7: Visiting Glendale dropped a Western State Conference East Division contest Saturday.
Glendale scored seven runs in the eighth inning to take a 7-6 lead before Antelope Valley scored twice in the ninth.
Fernando Rosales finished with a team-high three hits for Glendale.
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 6, Immaculate Heart 3: The host Tologs posted a Sunshine League victory Tuesday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart improved to 12-5, 3-1 in league.
Flintridge Prep 9, Westridge 5: Olivia Stevens finished with three hits, including a home run, and five runs batted in to lift host Flintridge Prep to a Prep League victory.
The Rebels (2-8, 1-5 in league) received three runs and two hits from Melissa Grande.
Glendale 8, Pasadena 4: Glendale earned a Pacific League home win Tuesday.
Viviana Bocanegra and Kylee Lousararian finished with three hits apiece for the Nitros (11-4-1, 4-3 in league).
Crescenta Valley 27, Muir 3 (five innings): Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League home win Tuesday.
The Falcons (14-2-1, 7-0 in league) received two home runs from Maddie De Leon and one each from Kristy Taix, Stephanie Wichman and Izzy Jamgotchian.
Burbank 11, Hoover 1 (five innings): Hoover lost a Pacific League home contest Tuesday.
BOYS’ GOLF
St. Francis 196, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 207: St. Francis notched a Mission League road win Tuesday at Lakeside Golf Club.in Burbank.
Flintridge Prep 228, Milken Community 261: Flintridge Prep collected a Prep League home win Tuesday at Altadena Golf Course.
Aaron Freedman shot a six-over-par 42 for the Rebels (8-2, 2-1 in league).
St. Francis 204, Chaminade 226: St. Francis earned a Mission League home win Monday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 10, Providence 0 (six innings): Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League road win Tuesday.
The Rebels are 11-5, 4-1 in league.
Chaminade 10, St. Francis 6: St. Francis lost a Mission League home game Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Golden Knights are 9-11, 5-7 in league.
Southwestern Academy 4, St. Monica Academy 3: The Crusaders (6-6) fell Tuesday in a nonleague home game Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Ball Fields.
Pasadena 3, Hoover 2: Hoover dropped a Pacific League road contest Tuesday.
The Tornadoes are 1-16-1, 0-7 in league.
Arcadia 9, Glendale 1: Glendale lost a Pacific League road contest Monday.
The Nitros dipped to 6-10, 0-7 in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis d. Crespi, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17: Oliver Taylor and Joey Thompson registered 12 kills apiece to spark the host Golden Knights to a Mission League victory.
St. Francis (17-6, 1-2 in league) got 22 assists from Gus Maltzan and 18 from Thompson.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Chaminade 10, St. Francis 8: St. Francis fell Tuesday in a Mission League road match.
The Golden Knights are 4-8, 4-3 in league.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 17, Thousand Oaks 9: Aaliyah Eudabe finished with five goals Tuesday to lift Glendale to a nonleague road victory.
The Nitros (10-2) received four goals apiece from Rachel Fong, Samantha Hutchinson and Xcaret Salvador.
Redondo Union 15, Crescenta Valley 8: Crescenta Valley lost a nonleague match Tuesday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 10, Lynwood 1: Host Glendale cruised to a nonleague victory Monday.
Loyola 15, St. Francis 4: Visiting St. Francis lost a Mission League match Monday.
Saugus 6, Glendale 5: Glendale dropped a nonleague road match Saturday.
Harvard-Westlake 15, St. Francis 6: St. Francis fell Saturday in a Mission League road contest.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
El Camino College 7, Glendale Community College 2: Glendale (7-9) lost a nonconference home match Tuesday.
Glendale Community College 7, Antelope Valley College 2: Glendale coasted to a Western State Conference road win Saturday.
The Vaqueros (7-5 in conference) received singles victories from Isabella Chacon, 6-4, 6-0, Elen Ghazaryan, 6-3, 6-1, Marissa Deciga, 6-2, 6-2, and 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Glendale got victories from Chacon and Ghazaryan, 8-1, Gabriella Contratto and Villegas, 8-3, and Jennifer Goldsbury / and Ramirez, 8-5.
Glendale Community College 5, Antelope Valley College 2: Glendale completed the conference sweep against Antelope Valley on Saturday.
Glendale received singles wins from Isabella Chacon, 6-0, 6-1, Gabriella Contratto, 6-2, 6-2, Elen Ghazaryan, 6-3, 6-0, and Karina Ramirez, 6-0, 6-2.
The Vaqueros picked up a doubles victory from Jennifer Goldsbury and Karina Ramirez, 8-5.