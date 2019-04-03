GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Sports Roundup: Glendale college baseball pours it on against COC

By Staff Reports
Apr 02, 2019 | 9:45 PM

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Glendale Community College 24, College of the Canyons 3: Glendale rolled to a Western State Conference East Division home win Tuesday at Stengel Field.

Trent MacKinney, Christian Muro and Sammy Martinez finished with four hits apiece for the Vaqueros (19-9, 10-2 in the division). Brandon Lewis drove in five runs and Martinez had four.

Antelope Valley College 8, Glendale Community College 7: Visiting Glendale dropped a Western State Conference East Division contest Saturday.

Glendale scored seven runs in the eighth inning to take a 7-6 lead before Antelope Valley scored twice in the ninth.

Fernando Rosales finished with a team-high three hits for Glendale.

SOFTBALL

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 6, Immaculate Heart 3: The host Tologs posted a Sunshine League victory Tuesday.

Flintridge Sacred Heart improved to 12-5, 3-1 in league.

Flintridge Prep 9, Westridge 5: Olivia Stevens finished with three hits, including a home run, and five runs batted in to lift host Flintridge Prep to a Prep League victory.

The Rebels (2-8, 1-5 in league) received three runs and two hits from Melissa Grande.

Glendale 8, Pasadena 4: Glendale earned a Pacific League home win Tuesday.

Viviana Bocanegra and Kylee Lousararian finished with three hits apiece for the Nitros (11-4-1, 4-3 in league).

Crescenta Valley 27, Muir 3 (five innings): Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League home win Tuesday.

The Falcons (14-2-1, 7-0 in league) received two home runs from Maddie De Leon and one each from Kristy Taix, Stephanie Wichman and Izzy Jamgotchian.

Burbank 11, Hoover 1 (five innings): Hoover lost a Pacific League home contest Tuesday.

BOYS’ GOLF

St. Francis 196, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 207: St. Francis notched a Mission League road win Tuesday at Lakeside Golf Club.in Burbank.

Flintridge Prep 228, Milken Community 261: Flintridge Prep collected a Prep League home win Tuesday at Altadena Golf Course.

Aaron Freedman shot a six-over-par 42 for the Rebels (8-2, 2-1 in league).

St. Francis 204, Chaminade 226: St. Francis earned a Mission League home win Monday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

BASEBALL

Flintridge Prep 10, Providence 0 (six innings): Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League road win Tuesday.

The Rebels are 11-5, 4-1 in league.

Chaminade 10, St. Francis 6: St. Francis lost a Mission League home game Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.

The Golden Knights are 9-11, 5-7 in league.

Southwestern Academy 4, St. Monica Academy 3: The Crusaders (6-6) fell Tuesday in a nonleague home game Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Ball Fields.

Pasadena 3, Hoover 2: Hoover dropped a Pacific League road contest Tuesday.

The Tornadoes are 1-16-1, 0-7 in league.

Arcadia 9, Glendale 1: Glendale lost a Pacific League road contest Monday.

The Nitros dipped to 6-10, 0-7 in league.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

St. Francis d. Crespi, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17: Oliver Taylor and Joey Thompson registered 12 kills apiece to spark the host Golden Knights to a Mission League victory.

St. Francis (17-6, 1-2 in league) got 22 assists from Gus Maltzan and 18 from Thompson.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Chaminade 10, St. Francis 8: St. Francis fell Tuesday in a Mission League road match.

The Golden Knights are 4-8, 4-3 in league.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Glendale 17, Thousand Oaks 9: Aaliyah Eudabe finished with five goals Tuesday to lift Glendale to a nonleague road victory.

The Nitros (10-2) received four goals apiece from Rachel Fong, Samantha Hutchinson and Xcaret Salvador.

Redondo Union 15, Crescenta Valley 8: Crescenta Valley lost a nonleague match Tuesday.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Glendale 10, Lynwood 1: Host Glendale cruised to a nonleague victory Monday.

Loyola 15, St. Francis 4: Visiting St. Francis lost a Mission League match Monday.

Saugus 6, Glendale 5: Glendale dropped a nonleague road match Saturday.

Harvard-Westlake 15, St. Francis 6: St. Francis fell Saturday in a Mission League road contest.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

El Camino College 7, Glendale Community College 2: Glendale (7-9) lost a nonconference home match Tuesday.

Glendale Community College 7, Antelope Valley College 2: Glendale coasted to a Western State Conference road win Saturday.

The Vaqueros (7-5 in conference) received singles victories from Isabella Chacon, 6-4, 6-0, Elen Ghazaryan, 6-3, 6-1, Marissa Deciga, 6-2, 6-2, and 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Glendale got victories from Chacon and Ghazaryan, 8-1, Gabriella Contratto and Villegas, 8-3, and Jennifer Goldsbury / and Ramirez, 8-5.

Glendale Community College 5, Antelope Valley College 2: Glendale completed the conference sweep against Antelope Valley on Saturday.

Glendale received singles wins from Isabella Chacon, 6-0, 6-1, Gabriella Contratto, 6-2, 6-2, Elen Ghazaryan, 6-3, 6-0, and Karina Ramirez, 6-0, 6-2.

The Vaqueros picked up a doubles victory from Jennifer Goldsbury and Karina Ramirez, 8-5.

