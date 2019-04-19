Sports Roundup: Glendale college baseball notches nonconference victory

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 12, Chaffey College 5: Christian Muro went five for five and scored three runs to help Glendale (24-13) earn a nonconference road win Friday.
Muro had five singles and drove in a run.
Sammy Martinez and Mitchell Rathbun each drove in two runs to highlight a four-run first inning for the Vaqueros.
Glendale Community College 10, Compton College 4: The Vaqueros registered a nonconference road win Thursday.
BASEBALL
Burroughs 4, Crescenta Valley 2: Crescenta Valley lost a Pacific League home game Friday at Stengel Field.
The Falcons, who held a 2-0 lead early, are 17-7, 10-2 in league and in second place in league, one game behind Arcadia.
Arcadia 11, Hoover 0 (five innings): The Tornadoes (1-22, 0-12 in league) dropped the Pacific League game Friday at home.
Muir 12, Glendale 2 (five innings): Visiting Glendale suffered a Pacific League defeat Friday.
The Nitros are 6-15, 0-12 in league.
SOFTBALL
Arcadia 10, Glendale 0 (six innings): Glendale fell Thursday in a Pacific League home contest.
The Nitros dropped to 12-8-1, 5-7 in league.