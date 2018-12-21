Sports Roundup: Shamiryan lifts Glendale boys’ basketball to league victory

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Glendale 77, Arcadia 54: David Shamiryan finished with 30 points, including eight three-pointers, to lift Glendale to a Pacific League victory. Shamiryan had 22 second-half points.
Cole Fajardo added 16 points for the Nitros (10-4, 3-2 in league).
Glendale made 15 three-point shots.
St. Francis 59, St. Genevieve 43: The host Golden Knights coasted to a nonleague win Wednesday.
St. Francis (10-2) received 20 points from Andre Henry and 11 each from Dennis Flowers III and Jason Gallant.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 52, Temple City 28: Flintridge Prep (9-1) recorded a nonleague home victory Thursday.
Arcadia 67, Glendale 50: Host Glendale dropped a Pacific League home contest Thursday.
The Nitros dipped to 9-9, 1-4 in league.
BOYS’ SOCCER
St. Francis 1, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0: Alex Jordan scored on a free kick with two minutes remaining in the second half to propel visiting St. Francis to a Mission League victory Thursday.
St. Francis improved to 5-5-2, 2-2-1 in league.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Crescenta Valley 7, La Cañada 0: Ashlin Cuesta finished with two goals and two assists Thursday to spark the host Falcons to a nonleague win.
Crescenta Valley (6-2-3) got two goals each from Chloe Ataya and Julianna Cheney.
Flintridge Prep def. Chadwick: Host Flintridge Prep earned a Prep League victory for forfeit Thursday.
The Rebels are 7-0-1, 3-0 in league. Chadwick didn’t have enough players to field a team.
Birmingham 5, Hoover 0: Hoover (6-8) dropped a nonleague match Wednesday.
St. Monica Academy 10, Trinity Classical Academy 0: The visiting Crusaders earned a Heritage League victory Tuesday.
St. Monica improved to 6-2, 3-2 in league.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Flintridge Prep 9, Chadwick 4: Natalie Kaplanyan and Makena Walklett each scored two goals Thursday to lift the host Rebels to a Prep League victory.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 14, Mayfield 1: The host Tologs registered a nonleague victory Thursday.
Amanda Ramirez paced Flintridge Sacred Heart with two goals.
Culver City 15, Glendale 3: Visiting Glendale dropped a nonleague match Thursday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Glendale Community College 59, Riverside College 44: Glendale rolled to a semifinal victory Thursday in the Glendale Community College Holiday tournament.
The Vaqueros (10-1) got 19 points from Cheyenne Jankulovski and seven points and nine rebounds from Marlene Salazar. Glendale received six points and 10 rebounds from Sylvia Vartazarian and nine points from Angel Castro.
Glendale will compete in the tournament’s championship game at 3 p.m. Friday against L.A. Trade Tech.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
L.A. Pierce College 72, Glendale Community College 69: Glendale (4-9) fell Wednesday in a Compton College Tournament contest.
The Vaqueros received 14 points from Andre Banton, 13 from Isaac Etter and Samar Naser and 10 points and six assists from Steven Hubbell.