Sports Roundup: Glendale, Hoover split league track and field meet

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale 83, Hoover 53: Visiting Glendale posted a Pacific League meet win Thursday.
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Hoover 74, Glendale 61: Host Hoover earned a Pacific League meet victory Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 10, Burroughs 2: Host Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League victory Thursday.
The Falcons improved to 18-5-1, 10-0 in league.
Arcadia 23, Hoover 0 (five innings): Hoover lost a Pacific League road contest Thursday.
Mayfield 7, Flintridge Prep 3: Flintridge Prep fell Wednesday in a Prep League home game.
The Rebels (3-10, 2-7 in league) received two hits apiece from Natalie Brown and Yasmeen White.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 16, Burroughs 2: The Falcons easily handled the Indians in the Pacific League win Thursday on the road.
The Falcons are 11-4, 9-1 in league.
Loyola 14, St. Francis 4: Host St. Francis lost a Mission League match Thursday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights dipped to 5-10, 5-5 in league.
Arcadia 18, Hoover 0: Hoover fell in a Pacific League road match Thursday.
Crescenta Valley 17, Pasadena 1: Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League road win Tuesday.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Rio Hondo Prep, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23: Jake Woo contributed 39 assists and AJ Nicassio added 20 kills to power host Flintridge Prep to a Prep League win.
Nathan Powell finished with 12 kills for the Rebels (17-1, 6-0 in league).
Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17: The Tornadoes couldn’t derail the Pacific League-leading Indians in a match Thursday on the road.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 242, Firebaugh 295: Flintridge Prep earned a Prep League home victory Thursday at Altadena Golf Course.
The Rebels are 11-3, 5-1 in league.
Flintridge Prep 215, Pasadena Poly 266: Ben Sacks fired a one-under-par 35 and Marcus Chen had a 42 on Tuesday to lead Flintridge Prep to a Prep league victory at Altadena Golf Course.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 19, Westridge 2: Crescenta Valley coasted to a Pacific League home victory Thursday.
BASEBALL
Harvard-Westlake 10, St. Francis 8: Host St. Francis dropped a Mission League contest Wednesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Golden Knights are 10-14, 4-10 in league.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Citrus College 4, Glendale Community College 3: Glendale fell Thursday in a Western State Conference East Division road game.
The Vaqueros (21-10, 12-3 in the division) got three hits from Trent MacKinney, including a solo home run, to highlight a three-run third inning.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Oxnard College 23, Glendale Community College 16: Host Glendale (3-23-1) dropped a nonconference contest Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.