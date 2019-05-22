2019 Memorial Weekend Fiesta Days schedule of events

Lanterman House Summer Whites Picnic, Ukulele Rendezvous and Open House, 4420 Encinas Drive, noon to 4 p.m. Pack a picnic lunch, comfortable folding chairs and enjoy an afternoon on the grounds of Lanterman House; enjoy a tour of the museum, live music and an art show presented by Verdugo Hills Art Assn. Cookies and lemonade will be served. Admission is free. For more information call (818) 790-1420.