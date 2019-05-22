2019 Memorial Weekend Fiesta Days schedule of events

La Cañada Flintridge is the place to be this Memorial Day weekend, when the local chamber of commerce stages its 46th annual Fiesta Days event.
All events take place within the city. Below is the full schedule:
Friday, May 24
Casino Night at the Community Center, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive. Theme: “All in for the Kids.” Hours are 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call (818) 790-4353 for more details and ticket information.
Saturday, May 25
Community Breakfast served up by Kiwanis Club of La Cañada La Crescenta-AM, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adult tickets are $9, children 11 and under, $4; tickets are available at the park during the event.
Vintage Car Show, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is free.
Farmers Market, 1346 Foothill Blvd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LCF Tournament of Roses Assn. seventh annual Open House, 4524 Hampton Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Family Flick, a showing of the movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Film starts at about 8 :30 p.m. Admission is free. Snacks and food from a Los Gringos Locos truck will be available for purchase.
Sunday, May 26
Lanterman House Summer Whites Picnic, Ukulele Rendezvous and Open House, 4420 Encinas Drive, noon to 4 p.m. Pack a picnic lunch, comfortable folding chairs and enjoy an afternoon on the grounds of Lanterman House; enjoy a tour of the museum, live music and an art show presented by Verdugo Hills Art Assn. Cookies and lemonade will be served. Admission is free. For more information call (818) 790-1420.
Family Dinner, Music and Fireworks Show, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Dinner at 6 p.m.; LCHS Jazz Band performance, 6:30 p.m.; fireworks sponsored by the Allen Lund Co. at about 8:45 p.m. Dinner tickets for adults, $15 and children, $6. For more information call the LCF Chamber office, (818) 790-4289.
Monday, May 27
YMCA of the Foothills Fiesta Days Family 1 mile Run/Walk, 7 a.m.; 5K and 10K start at 7:30 a.m. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive.
Memorial Service, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., 9 a.m. A commemoration of America’s war dead. Bring chair and hat, sunscreen advised.
Parade, Foothill Boulevard, east from Cornishon to Gould avenues. Los Angeles Times columnist Chris Erskine is grand marshal. Starts at 10:30 a.m.
Afternoon-in-the-Park, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., immediately following the parade, noon to 3:30 p.m., games, music food court (the latter is open until 5 p.m.). Admission free.
Music in the Park, Captain Cardiac and Coronaries, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sponsored by the city of La Cañada Flintridge. Admission free.