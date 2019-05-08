7 area students named $2,500 National Merit Scholars

Some graduating seniors from La Cañada High, Flintridge Preparatory School and Crescenta Valley High — as well as one local home-schooled teen — are among the 2,500 students across the nation chosen for the award given by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
The 2019 National Merit Scholars from the local foothills include Kyle Lee and Justin J. Hyon, who attend LCHS; Flintridge Prep seniors Ryan M. Huntley, Leslie S. Ledahl and Bavan P. Rajan; CV High student Justin S. Nakama and Nicolas E. Suter, a north Glendale resident who has been home-schooled.
According to a news release issued this week, the young scholars were selected for the awards based not only on their academic records but on their leadership qualities, a personal essay, recommendations by a school official and their potential for success once they reach college. There were more than 15,000 finalists in this year’s program.
Other scholarships given through National Merit include corporate-sponsored and college-sponsored awards, the latter of which will be announced in June and July, according to the release.