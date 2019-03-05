Scholarships offered for 2-year or occupational programs

Scholarships of $1,000 or $2,000 are being offered to students who currently attend area schools and who are interested in furthering their educations with a two-year or occupational program.
The awards are sponsored by the Cañada Auxiliary of Professionals of Assistance League of Flintridge, known familiarly as CAP.
Applicants must currently attend school in the La Cañada Flintridge area, Crescenta Valley High School, Verdugo Hills High School, Pasadena City College or Glendale Community College.
Students applying for the scholarships must graduate from high school by June 2019, maintaining during their school years a grade point average of 2.5 or better.
“The recipients will be selected on the basis of merit with consideration given to career goals, achievements, community service and/or school involvement and character,” according to a news release issued Tuesday by Assistance League of Flintridge. “Selections will be based on references and written applications only.”
Application forms can be downloaded from alflintridge.org. Completed applications are due by May 3 in the Assistance League of Flintridge office at 4607 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada Flintridge. Scholarship hopefuls must also file with their application a one-page personal essay, verification of grades, a resume and a sealed letter of recommendation.
The scholarship winners will be announced during end-of-term awards ceremonies on their respective school campuses, as well as during the September meeting of the Cañada Auxiliary of Professionals.
For more information call (818) 790-1328.