22 students honored by La Cañada Kiwanis as ‘Terrific Kids’

Twenty-two sixth graders who attend campuses in the La Cañada Unified School District were feted March 20 during a luncheon meeting of Kiwanis Club of La Cañada.
According to club officials, the students designated “Terrific Kids” have demonstrated helpfulness, a positive attitude, respect and kindness in their day-to-day actions at school.
“Now, more than ever, the qualities of a ‘Terrific Kid’ can be considered powerful and gifted skills that are building the foundation for success,” stated Nancy Leininger, a Kiwanian and educator who coordinated the program this year. “We congratulate the students and thank their families for nurturing and supporting them … for they are truly our future leaders.”
Representing Paradise Canyon Elementary School were its “Terrific Kids” Ava Evans, Addison Gish, Sophia Malouf, Olivia Kazanchyan, Ryan Talbert, Kai Gundersen, Spencer Turner and Ryan Reddy.
Palm Crest Elementary students honored were Julia Sada, Ava Gotterer, Ava McLarty, Ella Gotterer, Celeste Tarula-Villarreal, Marco Calderoni, Yena Park and Ava Anderson.
Six La Cañada Elementary students were also named “Terrific Kids”: Lily Bingham, Celeste Davila, Annalina Fogarty, Quest Swan, Ethan Morales and Cade Asplund.
The honorees were invited to attend the luncheon along with their parents and special guests. Mayor Terry Walker served as a guest speaker and took a moment to congratulate this year’s “Terrific Kids.”
Members of the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada gather at 11:50 a.m. every Wednesday for a luncheon meeting. To learn more about membership, visit lacanadakiwanis.org.